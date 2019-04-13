Chinmayi Sripaada’s Research About Women Being Flashed By Men In Public Receives Shocking Responses

Indian playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada recently tweeted about how men in many cities have been flashing their genitals at women or masturbating in public spaces, that has made women fearful to come out of their homes.

Surprisingly, in response to her tweet, she received over 600 stories of women from Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad having a similar experiences where they disclosed the locations and the response of the police.

Chinmayi Sripaada on Twitter I have been speaking to a lot of women and men recently and one of the things that come up in conversation is the problem of 1. Men flashing their genitals 2. Masturbation in areas like bus stops, or in buses and trains. The response to most of this is 1.

After going through the responses, Sripaada realised that a pattern was being followed. In multiple cases, same locations or bus routes cropped up, where men would pretend to ask for directions before flashing the woman.

Speaking to TNM, Sripaada explained why she decided to gather this information. “About 10-12 days ago I got this message on Instagram in Coimbatore. The girl was at a bus stop. This man called her to ask for directions. He then pointed at his genitals.” And while the girl left the spot immediately, taking a ride from a friend, Sripaada says, “The man who flashed her went on to follow her.” Although the girl filed an online police complaint, the singer says that she was asked to come to the Peelamedu station in person to file the complaint. “The girl was from Hyderabad, the police traced the man’s vehicle to Chennai while the crime was in Coimbatore. It was a long process.”

While such incidents have become common these days, Sripaada says women don’t know what to do next. Talking about the obscene behavior of men, Sripaada explained, “It looks like there is a thrill that they get out of this. They wear helmets, they say ‘can you help me madam and they flash’. It happens on the backseat of buses, in empty compartments of trains.”

After her research, Sripaada shared a compiled document with TNM about the common places where such incidents took place. And it was noted that in Chennai such crimes were common outside women’s colleges and schools such as Stella Maris, Ethiraj College, and Good Shepherd Convent School; at MRTS stations like Mylapore and Indira Nagar; at railway stations like Chennai Central, Tambaram, Guindy; at bus stops like Koyambedu, T Nagar, and Chengalpet. Women reported such incidents on certain bus routes like 570S – Siruseri to CMBT, 114 bus to Red Hills, and 29 C, T Nagar to Thiruporur.

In Bengaluru, such cases were reported from Majestic bus stand, Bengaluru railway station, Cubbon Park; colleges like Mount Carmel College and Christ University; areas like BTM Layout, Koramangala.

In Coimbatore, while multiple cases were reported from Gandhipuram bus stop, one case was reported from Singanallur bus stop.

To tackle this issue, Sripaada says that a crowdsourced page with pinned locations for such incidents needs to be created. “People will be a little more wary. Women are very embarrassed when they describe this. Some girls go to police stations but nothing happens, it continues to happen. These data points can help pinpoint to safer places,” she says.

