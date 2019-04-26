Chinmayi Sripaada Opens Up About How She Was Harassed In Court By Radha Ravi’s Counsel

Last year in November, after playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada came out with her #MeToo story and supported other women from the industry, she was terminated from the dubbing union without prior notice as a consequence of having leveled allegations of sexual harassment against poet Vairamuthu and actor Radha Ravi.

What followed was a civil suit filed by Chinmayi in February this year against the union for firing her without prior notice. March 16 saw Chinmayi being granted interim stay on the ban that gave her a brief respite, however, the court hearings themselves were a painful experience as Radha Ravi’s counsel had resorted to Chinmayi’s ‘character assassination’, she shared.

On Wednesday, the court extended the interim stay that was granted to Chinmayi, but the singer had to undergo a terrible time during the hearing. Sharing the ordeal with The News Minute, Chinmayi said, “They called me a liar, a fraud, and an attention seeker. They even argued that there is no benefit of granting me an injunction. I do not understand how a lawyer can make such a statement in the court of law.”

Adding to it, she also shared how Radha Ravi’s counsel called her a liar for knowing a couple of languages such as Urdu and Punjabi. “I won a gold medal for ghazals from All India Radio when I was 17 or 18, probably the first person to do so from Chennai. Radha Ravi’s lawyer, who is a retired colonel, argued that even though he was posted in Kashmir for three years, he didn’t know Urdu. His point was that I must be a liar for knowing so many languages. I have performed in Jammu. I learnt the basics of the language to read and write, although I may not be in touch with it today, to be able to perform better. How is this even related to the case?”

Though Chinmayi’s lawyer kept asking Ravi’s lawyer to “stick to the case and not indulge in character assassination,” nothing stopped the lawyer from continuing his arguments, she shared.

In addition, Chimayi pointed out that her work offers had dried up as a consequence of coming out with her story and what followed afterward. “I am at the peak of my career. When MeToo was happening I’d record three songs a day and I was dubbing for quite a few films. I dubbed for 96, probably the first time someone has dubbed for a heroine throughout the film. Now, work has become very rare. During the past few months, I got a few voice tests but they never translated into assignments. Members of the dubbing union have been orally telling everyone that if they hire me, the others from the union will not cooperate.”

“Work has become super rare. In the recent past, it has become mildly better mainly because young composers like Govind Vasantha and Gibran remain very supportive. All of this makes me wonder, how will anyone come forward to share their bitter experiences of workplace sexual harassment if this is how I’m being treated?” she added.

