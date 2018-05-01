Children Recognising Their Sexuality Earlier Due To Exposure To Information: Expert Enakshi Ganguly

As the number of crimes against children is on the rise, on April 21 the government approved an ordinance to award death penalty to rapists of girls below the age of 12 and a similar amendment for sexual assaults against boys below 12 is also in the talks.

But another factor that has been a matter of concern of late is the fact that sexual offenses are being committed by children too like in the Delhi gang-rape a 17-year-old was one of the culprits. Following such cases, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, under which the maximum punishment for juveniles was three years of detention in a remand home was amended. It now allows the trial of 16-18-year-olds as adults for heinous crimes such as rape and murder.

But these are the measures to combat this concern-worthy situation- what is the reason that such a scenario exists in the first place?

“One example is of children recognizing their sexuality earlier because of so much exposure to information, whether to the internet or through cellphone, which everyone has now. But society as a whole needs to talk to children on how to use these tools and process the information they receive. So then, when they behave inappropriately, how can we lay the whole blame on them?” asked Enakshi Ganguly, co-director of Delhi-based non-governmental organization HAQ: Centre for Child Rights.

“Nobody is talking to young people to figure out what’s happening in their lives. By reporting only on crimes committed by children, that too of only a particular class, we’re creating a fear of young boys and by this we only end up alienating them,” Ganguly added.

We maintain an unnecessary silence when it comes to educating children about sex but what we keep forgetting is that the media is providing them with a rather sexualized imagery which puts women on a lower pedestal. Is that what we want our children to learn, a rather twisted version of the facts?

H/T: Hindustan Times