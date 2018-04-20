Child Sexual Abuse On The Rise, Two Children Raped And Murdered In Uttar Pradesh And Chattisgarh

Every 15 minutes a child is sexually abused, as per government figures. In 2016, there was a sharp spike of 82% in cases of rape against children compared to 2015. Concerning figures, right? And the numbers are only rising as two minor girls, abducted from wedding ceremonies in Uttar Pradesh and Chattisgarh, were raped and murdered.

Three days after a 7-year-old was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah, another 9-year-old girl was abducted while attending a wedding and then sexually assaulted and murdered.

“The girl was found missing by her family members at about 10pm on Thursday while they were attending a ‘tilak’ function in a nearby house in Keltha village of Aliganj area in Etah district,” additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said.

The accused, 25-year-old Pintu Kumar, who allegedly lured the 9-year-old to a shop in the village, has been booked for murder, rape, concealing evidence and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “Her body was found at about 3am on Friday in a farm, 100 meters from the house after a search,” the ASP said.

In another case, a 10-year-old was raped and killed while attending a wedding function in the Kabirdham district of neighboring Chhattisgarh, by the friend of the bridegroom, Uttam Sahu (25). The accused has confessed that he raped the girl and then hit her on the head with a stone to kill her.

