‘Child Marriage Annuler’ Dr Kriti Bharti Awarded The 2018 National Youth Icon Award

It’s been 100 years since the evil practice of child marriage set its roots in our country, and though the fight against it is live since 1929, the practice has only proliferated in Independent India.

This was the concern Dr. Kriti Bharti, a Social Activist and Rehabilitation Psychologist, had shared with us, the last time we spoke to her about her mission to stop child marriages in India.

To reiterate the statistics, India has the highest number of child brides in the world, and it is estimated that 47% of Indian girls are married before their 18th birthday. But where many organizations are working towards curbing this malpractice, their focus remains on preventing the child marriage from taking place, and little to nothing is being done for the already wedded ‘child brides’.

“So what about those innocent girls who have been married off by their parents, not only at an age impermissible by law but against their wishes, should they be left to live the brunt of their parents’ criminal and cruel act?” is the question Kriti has raised and taken on self to deal with.

Born Kriti Chopra, she changed her surname to Bharti (“Daughter of India”) in 1999, and brought the country honour by making it to the Limca Book of Records for annulling the first child marriage in India. She went on to lay the foundation of ‘The Saarthi Trust’ in 2011, which works to help child brides get their marriages annulled, and has so far annulled 33 marriages and stopped more than 1000.

So it should come as no surprise that Kriti has been awarded the prestigious National Youth Icon Award 2018 by International Youth Committee (IYC), on the International Youth Empowerment Day, February 21, 2018.

On the occasion of which, Kriti shared on her Facebook:

“Touched new heights. Honored with National Youth Icon Award 2018 by International Youth Committee (IYC) on the International Youth Empowerment Day 2018, for my tireless efforts towards Human Rights and Child Marriage Annulment. I am the only one from Rajasthan who is conferred with the award. This is only because of the grace of God, Blessings of Nana-Nani (Maternal Grandparents) and Muma, and the well-wishers wishes.”

We are proud of you, Kriti. Way to go, brave girl!