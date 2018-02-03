Chiara Lo Faro Translated An Indian Book Into Italian To Help Mumbai’s Street Children

Children living on the streets, begging and bearing the hate of the world around them- such a disheartening reality this is. But does anyone do more than just shake their heads in sadness over the unfortunate life these children live? We all wait for taking ‘the big step’ to help them, but individuals like Chiara Lo Faro prove that even the smallest actions count.

Living in Gurgaon since 2011 with her husband, Chiara came across an article in a magazine, titled ‘The Runaway Success’, on her way to work. The article was about a former street child in Mumbai, Amin Sheikh, who had written his autobiography and whatever he made from it would be used to help former street children like him by giving them shelter, employment and education. The book had been translated into German, French, and Spanish and the proceeds from those countries were also used by Amin for the kids,

Moved by his selfless actions, and wanting to do something to aid him in his mission, Chiara contacted him. Unable to help him directly, she decided to use her mastery over multiple languages to translate the book into Italian and now the book is ready to be published in Italy as well, which means more funds for the children living on the streets in Mumbai. Why don’t we chat with her to know more about this kind soul?

Hey, Chiara! Why don’t you start with telling me about your connection to India?

I know you want to know how I came to India. But while I landed in India in 2011, my fascination for different cultures and customs around the world had already brought me close to India way earlier than that. In 2006, when I was in high school in Rome I remember discovering this Indian song. I was so taken up by it that I started watching movies, the first ones being Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Then I met an Indian student (my hubby now) and we started talking, and I still remember the first thing I asked him. ‘Ah, do you know some Shah Rukh Khan?’ Oh my! I felt so embarrassed when later I found out that he is one of the most famous Indian actors.

So, it was your husband who became your ‘Wikipedia’ about India?

Haha, yep! I remember hogging his time and continuously pestered him to know more about India and its people After graduation we got married in India. And seriously, I have been to many cities in this lovely country and more often than not, the people I have met have been the friendliest, most kind-hearted individuals.

Chiara Lo Faro

Well, you possess the same qualities, Chiara. Can you tell me why you decided to translate this particular book?

His story, Apeksha. Amin Sheikh’s heartwrenching yet beautiful personal tale of poverty, misery and success, something the world can take inspiration from and knowing that my simple act of translating it in another language can help street children, well, let’s just say I couldn’t find a better use of learning Italian.

Chiara, I’ve often felt that when a book is translated from its original language to another, it kind of loses some of its essence.

I can’t give a 100% yes or no. But from my end, I can say that I’ve not only lived in India but felt it as well. I’ve seen the things that Amin describes in his book and could connect to it. When I was translating his book, I tried to put myself in his shoes. The style with which the book is originally written is easy to comprehend, so I’ve tried to keep that as well along with the emotions he penned down.

And I hope you have succeeded in doing that. So, apart from this, have you ever worked directly for these children?

No, not yet. But I quit my job as a banker last month, finally accepting what my soul had been screaming at me for the last five years, that this is not the story of my life. Right now, I am in France with my husband, but I am coming to Mumbai in some time and planning to join Amin in his noble work and interact with those little angels he is helping. I want them to have the same curiosity and passion to learn more that I possessed growing up and have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams.

Amin’s book- “Bombay, Mumbai. Life is life. I am because of you.”

And now Amin and I will be working together on one of his poems which talks about how one should not only think along the lines of ‘me’ but be a human who thinks about others too and is going to turn it into a song.

Amin surely needs people like you in this initiative. So, you are a singer too!

That’s just another way through which I connect to India. Though I’ve studied western fusion music for the last 10 years, now I’ve started taking a class of Hindustani classical music. But what I still wonder is why I didn’t take the classes when I was in India, it would have been a hell of a lot easier to find a teacher there!

Chiara with her friend Prashant, preparing one of her songs.

Haha! Well, you’ll definitely find one in Mumbai. Earlier you said you watched Bollywood films, any favourites?

Well, initially I used to watch whichever movie I got my hands on but now that I’ve got a more diverse collection, I prefer watching movies which have portray the true roots of India not the glammed up versions. Like The Namesake, where I saw how a couple still functioning on their Indian values trying to bring up their kids in a foreign country. Another favourite of mine is Monsoon Wedding which explores the dynamics of a unified family- a quality true to India.