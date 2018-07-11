Chennai’s Young Origami Artist Oorjitha Dogiparthi Is Fashioning Everyday Items Into Miniatures
- IWB Post
- July 11, 2018
While many would term scrolling through social media as useless, I would like to disagree as it is because of social media that we are exposed to the plethora of multi-talented people out there. That’s how we landed up on Chennai’s very young miniature origami artist, Oorjitha Dogiparthi’s Instagram page and became die-hard fans.
From Tom Riddle’s diary in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, plates of pooris, rolls of pootharekulu (a traditional Andhra sweet), the tiniest Pringles tin, to making a Veena not longer than a few centimeters, Oorjitha has turned paper into all kinds of art.
Miniature veena #totallymadewithpaper #tiny #paper #miniature #handmade #veena #handpainted
46 Likes, 1 Comments – Oorjitha (@oorugami) on Instagram: “Miniature veena #totallymadewithpaper #tiny #paper #miniature #handmade #veena #handpainted”
Since she was a child she had this fascination for origami and would make paper boats and jumping frogs but she only began working on it seriously six years ago and watched online tutorials to learn origami.
Tom marvolo riddle’s diary miniature #handmade #papermade #harrypotter #miniature #chamberofsecrets #horcrux #tiny
40 Likes, 1 Comments – Oorjitha (@oorugami) on Instagram: “Tom marvolo riddle’s diary miniature #handmade #papermade #harrypotter #miniature #chamberofsecrets…”
“It is pretty easy, provided you have the interest,” she said. Looking at her art, one may wonder if she uses any special equipment in her creations. “No special tools. I only use scissors, glue and some tweezers,” she said.
Koi fish designed by Won Park #paperilicious #origami #origamifish #papercraft #pinkandred #fish #koi #paper #sundaypost #instaart #instaartist #illustration #paperillustration #dollarorigami #paperfolding #singlesheet #origamilicious #paperart #lgenpaper #pink #koifish #origamiart #origamiartist #paperoflexia #wonpark
111 Likes, 12 Comments – Oorjitha (@oorugami) on Instagram: “Koi fish designed by Won Park #paperilicious #origami #origamifish #papercraft #pinkandred #fish…”
Stargazing Telescope designed by Seiji Nishikawa #origami #papercraft #paperfolding #telescope #blue #paperilicious #origamiart #instaart #instaartist #space #stargazing #stars #paper #worksofseijinishikawa #sundaypost #lgenpaper #origamilicious #blueandblack #foldedbyme #paperartistcollective #paperillustration
77 Likes, 7 Comments – Oorjitha (@oorugami) on Instagram: “Stargazing Telescope designed by Seiji Nishikawa #origami #papercraft #paperfolding #telescope…”
“Sometimes when I don’t find it satisfying, I start again. The time it takes for me to complete one miniature depends on the details I add to it,” she says.
Ramen bowl miniature. Totally made with paper. Took loads of efforts to make it..but i think it is totally worth all of that..feel like it is one of my best works soo far..what do you think?? #papercraft #ramen #ramenbowl #dollhouseminiatures #miniatures #miniatureworld #fake #food #fakefood #tiny #miniaturephotography #paper #minifood #paperillustration #papercut #zerocalories #handmade #miniatura #miniturefood #instaart #artistoninstagram #instartist #craftsfeed #lgenpaper #miniature #miniaturist
117 Likes, 9 Comments – Oorjitha (@oorugami) on Instagram: “Ramen bowl miniature. Totally made with paper. Took loads of efforts to make it..but i think it is…”
Mini spring rolls. This is totally made with paper. Swipe left to see the the size of this. This miniature is inspired from the works of @suenosouvenir #papercraft #papercut #paper #miniature #minifood #snack #chinese #fakefood #foodie #miniatureworld #indian #paperfolding #art #dollhouseminiatures#food #paperillustration #handmade #instaartist #noclay #springrolls #minitures #miniatures #miniaturephotography #minithings #figurines #miniatura #instaart #miniatureworld #artistoninstagram #craftsfeed #miniaturist
80 Likes, 3 Comments – Oorjitha (@oorugami) on Instagram: “Mini spring rolls. This is totally made with paper. Swipe left to see the the size of this. This…”
She uses everything from colored papers to tissues to newspapers as she believes that though “Everyone thinks it is ‘just paper’ but it really is an underutilized, versatile craft material.”
H/T: The News Minute
- 0
- 0