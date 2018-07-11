Chennai’s Young Origami Artist Oorjitha Dogiparthi Is Fashioning Everyday Items Into Miniatures

While many would term scrolling through social media as useless, I would like to disagree as it is because of social media that we are exposed to the plethora of multi-talented people out there. That’s how we landed up on Chennai’s very young miniature origami artist, Oorjitha Dogiparthi’s Instagram page and became die-hard fans.

From Tom Riddle’s diary in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, plates of pooris, rolls of pootharekulu (a traditional Andhra sweet), the tiniest Pringles tin, to making a Veena not longer than a few centimeters, Oorjitha has turned paper into all kinds of art.

Since she was a child she had this fascination for origami and would make paper boats and jumping frogs but she only began working on it seriously six years ago and watched online tutorials to learn origami.

“It is pretty easy, provided you have the interest,” she said. Looking at her art, one may wonder if she uses any special equipment in her creations. “No special tools. I only use scissors, glue and some tweezers,” she said.

“Sometimes when I don’t find it satisfying, I start again. The time it takes for me to complete one miniature depends on the details I add to it,” she says.

She uses everything from colored papers to tissues to newspapers as she believes that though “Everyone thinks it is ‘just paper’ but it really is an underutilized, versatile craft material.”

H/T: The News Minute