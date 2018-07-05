Chennai Sailor Alleges Yachting Association Of India Took A Biased Decision For Upcoming Asian Games

A 20-year-old sailor from Chennai, Varsha Gautham, is disappointed in the Yachting Association of India (YAI) for, she thinks, it has taken a biased decision regarding the upcoming Asian Games. The Games are to be held in August-September.

Since Varsha (and her sailing partner) won silver in the Asian Sailing Championship (ASC) in Jakarta, she was hopeful she’ll get to represent India in the Asian Games. However, to her surprise, Ekta Yadav and Shaila Charls, who finished third in ASC, have been selected by YAI.

Varsha calls it a clear case of politics within the organization and hence, has appealed the court to take a look into the matter.

Talking to TNM, she said, “The championship was supposed to be considered as the second round of selections for the Asian Games this year. However, just a week before we participated, we were informed that the selection criteria have changed. Despite having performed better than the team selected for the Asian Games, we have been sidelined. This is a clear case of corruption within the Yachting Association of India and will cost our country’s success on a world platform.”

Varsha, who is supported by her father, has filed a case against the Yachting Association of India and the Indian Olympic Association. According to her, the initial nomination process that was mailed to the participants mentioned organizing two rounds of selections – one in Chennai and the second in Indonesia. The two selected teams would then participate in the Asian Sailing Championship, and later, in the Asian Games. Varsha and other participants are now outraged that no prior circular was passed informing about the change in the selection plan.

According to Varsha’s father, having parents of the participants as board members could be one of the major reasons behind this suspicious action. Last year, he had written to the association stating that this is not acceptable and is simply a case of corruption. However, his request was overlooked by the committee. Varsha informed, “The father of one of the participants who came first in the Chennai trials is on the board of the association. I think this is a huge conflict of interest. I am not saying that they are not deserving or talented but it is definitely a problem.”

She signed-off by expressing her disappointment, “…if they can do this for the Asian Games now, they will do it for the Olympics in 2020 if left unchecked. Then all the work I have done for years will be wasted. What these associations don’t realize is that we players give up on a huge part of our lives to play the sport. We put all our energy into it, only to do our country proud. But instead of worrying about our performance, we are forced to partake in this politics. I won a bronze in the last Asian Games and was confident I will make it to this one. But that was not the case.”

h/t: The New Minute