In 2013, British-Indian Chef Romy Gill opened her first restaurant called Romy’s Kitchen in Thornbury, South Gloucestershire. Her food instantly gained fame, thanks to the presence of authentic Indian spices and no preservatives in her recipes. Not only this, her unique food experiments, too, caught everyone’s attention. For example, the Monkfish that she marinates in turmeric and lemon juice and later cooks with onions, ginger, garlic, mustard seeds, 5 spice mix paste and her own spices.

Romy recently received MBE (The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) letter from Queen Elizabeth II, who took notice of her efforts in the field of culinary. Recalling the unforgettable day, she told Indian Express, “When I received the letter, I thought it was another bill but my daughter couldn’t stop screaming out of excitement. It felt so surreal as I never thought I would ever get recognition by the Queen.”

Dinner we hardly eat together as girls have activities after school or I am working at the restaurant or away. Mr G looks after the girls mostly, so when we are together I always try to make something the whole family will love and enjoy! Roast dinner with my new spice blend, fresh turmeric, rose petal and awjain with black salt is just lush!

Originally from West Bengal (India), Romy began her career by selling homemade sauces, pickles, chutneys and spice mixes. How amazing is it that within 3 years (in 2016), she was appointed an MBE in the Queen’s 90th birthday honours list. Talking about her childhood, she said, “I was born and brought up in Bengal to a Punjabi family and food was a central focus in our house. Back when I was a little girl, I used to love eating instead of helping my mum! I was always intrigued by how people used the same spices and would make the dish taste so different. After 12th, when I had to choose a career option, I told my dad I wanted to join the hospitality industry. He said I won’t survive. Even though I was angry, he was right in many ways. My parents are very proud of me now and my dad says I am a fighter.”

But Romy’s journey wasn’t as easy as it sounds. She faced challenges that could either make or break her. She remembered, “I am a brown ethnic woman, who had very little experience in the restaurant industry, and I started my journey cooking from home so the banks were not kind to give me a loan. Eventually, BBC featured me on the national news and NatWest gave me a loan. To start my business, I sold my gold jewellery because I never wore it and I have no regrets as it wasn’t important to me.”

The exceptional Chef also spoke about her favourite food (other than Aubergines (baingan or eggplant) and okra (a variant of bhindi)) during the interview. She stated, “I am a firm believer that home-made food is a great comfort food. But, at the same time, I like learning and playing with products. For example, I make this tamarind panch phoron octopus, which is a very popular starter at my restaurant. Food should have no boundaries!”

On other note, I wanted to say thank you to the couple who walked out without paying for their entire meal and drink a month and then mourned on shite advisor about everything. If you are reading this thanks to you, my Baingan bartha has become so popular that we make 20 portions everyday day! You can taste this with my pop up with amazing @weerascal in Scotland in July!

Want to know what is Romy’s comfort food? It is eggs for breakfast, Khichdi in the main course, and tea during the snack time. Of course, nothing can beat gol gappa, chaat, kathi roll, and jhalmuri for her.

