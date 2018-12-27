Chef Pooja Dhingra On Source Of Recipes In Her Third Book And Why You Won’t Believe It

Last we chatted with renowned chef Pooja Dhingra it was at IWB’s baking workshop with her bakery Le15 Patisserie at Hotel Marriott Jaipur. While the memory of her eggless macarons *yum!* is yet to disappear, she has wowed us yet again with her self-published book Can’t Believe It’s Eggless which she has dedicated to Oprah Winfrey.

Full of eggless and delicious recipes, Pooja wrote the book because everyone she met would first congratulate her on her recipes but then ask her how to make it without eggs.

“As a trained pastry chef, this really frustrated me, coming back with all this knowledge but it being so inaccessible in India. To be fair, one has to work with so many restrictions in Indian kitchens that you don’t think of until you are here. When I realized that there are so many people who like to bake but can’t because of eggs, I saw a need for this book. However, it took me a long time to write it because I’ve created recipes that are not substitutes—none of these are sad replacements for desserts with eggs,” she said to Elle.



Her book is a mix of the things she grew up eating, her mom’s recipes and the ones she developed herself. “There is a recipe that is inspired by the donut guy who used to be stationed outside Snowmans in Breach Candy. It was just a small little cart that was always there and whenever my mom went to Breach Candy to shop, she would always bring this brown box of two donuts with hot fudge sauce back for us. I’ve kind of recreated that recipe in Can’t Believe It’s Eggless. I’ve also included the recipe for a banana cream pie that I tried when I was in New York and that the team couldn’t stop eating when we made it,” she shared with Elle.



She also explained that her book is anyone who is passionate about baking be it an “a 5-year-old to a 94-year-old.”

“The idea was to keep the recipes super simple so that anyone can try their hand at them. I’ve also broken down the ingredients very carefully – these are all tried and tested to work in Indian homes,” she explained.



In a recent chat with IWB, Pooja had shared how the present could have been so different as she had wanted to be a lawyer. “I grew up in a family that is obsessed with food. My father owned a Mexican restaurant and I spent all my summer holidays there. My mother is a home baker and watching her bake rubbed off on me,” she had said. “I thought I wanted to be a lawyer and joined Law School. That lasted for exactly 2 weeks. LOL! I realized that Law wasn’t for me and moved to Switzerland to study Hospitality Management at Cesar Ritz Colleges. After the Hospitality Management, I went to get training at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris.”

As we know, even the best of us have to face the negativity of living in a patriarchal society, Pooja had an experience too. “When I was setting up my kitchen seven years back, a Government official asked me, “Aapke husband kaha hai? Off ho gaye hai kya?” He couldn’t believe that a 23-year-old girl is setting up her own business. Arrgghh!” she said to IWB.

“People think that women have it easy in the industry. Well, the truth is that women work equally hard in the kitchen, as well as outside, and are equally deserving,” she added.