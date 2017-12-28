Chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay On Bhojpuri Cuisine, Hangover Cure & Kitchen Tips For Working Men

“Our life reflects our attitude,” says Chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay, who believes in having a positive attitude towards life.

After shooting more than 35 recipe videos with prestigious YouTube channel Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana and lifestyle channel Food Food India, over 30 recipe videos for the Times of Oman as their Recipe Developer & Food Columnist, publishing more than 50 articles, she added another feather to her cap this year with her book The Bhojpuri Kitchen.

Coming from the heart of India – Madhya Pradesh, Pallavi worked in Mumbai for a long time before she shifted to Muscat, Oman, four years ago with her husband.

We had a quick wonderful chat with the chef. Read through our conversation!

What is your earliest memory of cooking?

I used to cook since childhood and majorly it was because of my mom. One of the sweetest memories of my childhood is when I saw the Monaco biscuits advertisement. I remember they served biscuits with scrumptious toppings and I really wanted to try that. So, I ran to the fridge, took the icing bag and made designs on the biscuits. Everybody loved it.

Were you always hands-on with Bhojpuri cuisine or did this happen after your marriage?

I was a little acquainted with it but the inclination towards it came after I got married to Kunal, who is from Bihar.

Oh. So, does he ever check the authenticity of the food?

Haha. Let me tell you about an incident. After getting married, I used to try delicacies from Bhojpuri cuisine and one day I tried my hands on Dal-Pithori. He asked me what was I making, and on knowing that I was cooking Pitha, he instantly replied, “Pithori toh meri nani banati hai.” And I was like, “Abhi toh bana bhi nahi hai.”

How about some easy to make, nutritious Dal-pitthori for tonight's dinner

I called up his Nani and learned the technique. I am sure, one day my grandchildren will appreciate my handmade Pithoris and boast about it.

Is there any notion about of Bhojpuri food that you want to dispel?

Bhojpuri cuisine is a very practical cuisine with not much fuss. Its delicacies match perfectly with everyday food.

Signing your book for a fan was one of the dreams that came true this year. Which is the other remarkable event of this year?

My interview with Hindustan Times by their National Books Editor – Manjula Narayan was very special. She is quite picky about books and I was immensely happy that she chose my book.

To enjoy a super fun conversation around food and culture

How to preserve freshness for prepared meals?

Don’t refrigerate hot foods immediately and store in airtight boxes.

Kitchen tips for a working man?

Learn cooking and buy my book to simplify your work. (laughs)

Give us a tour of your Fridge.

It always has cheese and eggs, khare masale ka paste, and many, many magnets from places that we’ve visited.

Would you like to share the craziest kitchen experience with us?

Umm, during early days of cooking, I baked cheesecake at home in a microwave. It turned out to be so hard that my family members who ate it said, “Itna tikao cake khane ki aadat nahi hai.”

There are no perfect men in this world, only perfect intentions- Robin Hood So don't shy away from making mistakes if you're clear and determined about your dreams

Have you ever faced sexism in the kitchen?

Never. Not at all. Everywhere I worked from Grand Hyatt Mumbai to Trident, I was welcomed with open arms. All the chefs were so nice. Never judged me, let me try things, and so supportive. I cherish working with all of them and it was a great opportunity.

Tips for working women on how to make Indian kitchen work easier?

Plan on weekends, plan it out day by day, stuff your fridge with required items and try to shop on weekends.

Which are the three electronic appliances that working women must have?

First, a nice traditional oven – slow cooking (least chances of burning). Second, a microwave, and third Kitchenaid.

Which are your favorite food travel destinations?

For Domestic- Patna

For International- Monaco

Party weekend is knocking on our doors, so any recipe to cure the New Year hangover?

Sattu Ka Namkeen Sharbat.

Ingredients:

Sattu two tbsp.

Cold Water 1 cup

Kala namak ½ tsp.

Jeera powder 1/4tsp.

Lemon juice 1tbsp.

Method:

Add everything to a glass, mix well, and voila, it’s ready.

Your happiest food memory?

The time when I cooked with Kunal’s bua when she came to stay with us. I learned a lot of recipes from the Bhojpuri cuisine from her.

Which is the biggest life lesson learned from the kitchen journey?

That it’s your attitude that matters the most. If you’re positive and happy while cooking it reflects in the food. This exactly implies in our life. Our life reflects our attitude. Stay positive and remember that patience is the key.