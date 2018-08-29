Chef Manu Chandra Shares The Nuances Of Cooking That He Learned From His Grannies

Manu Chandra is one of India’s youngest chefs and entrepreneurs. He, at the age of 37, owns nine f&b brands such as Olive Bar & Kitchen, Monkey Bar, The Fatty Bao, and Toast & Tonic. Chandra, in a recent conversation with Telegraph India, discussed how his nani and dadi have been the biggest influences in his life.

“My nani used to always keep making pickles and the terrace used to be full of pickle jars. The pickles were never only for people at home, and were extended to her nine brothers and sisters and their families as well. My daadi, on the other hand, was doing incredible Kayastha food. Being a pure vegetarian, the competence with which she could cook non-vegetarian food and bake out of a pressure cooker was fascinating,” shared Chandra.

He added, “I learnt how to bake cakes from her. We did not have a mixer or a blender, it was all done by hand, but I feel that those used to be some of the best cakes I have ever tasted.”

Chandra continued, “I think it was really the nuances that I picked up from them. The techniques can be improved over time, but these nuances go a long way. Space, perspective, nurturing have a lot to do with the way you appreciate food. I can get you a pizza from Italy and give it to you here, but you’ll still be like when I was sitting in Rome in front of the Pantheon and having it, the pizza tasted better. Food is a lot about that. That’s why it’s very important to think about how good your service is, or be able to create a comfortable environment for your customers… it does matter.”

For the chef and entrepreneur, Marc Veyrat (a French chef) is his inspiration from the culinary field. He explained, “He was someone who did half of the fun stuff these new chefs are doing. He died last year.”

H/T: Telegraph India