Chef Garima Arora Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Be Honored With Michelin Star

Chef Garima Arora has been honored with a Michelin star, thus becoming the first Indian woman to win the award. Born in Mumbai, Garima owns an Indo-Thai restaurant, GAA, in Bangkok. Michelin stars are a rating system used by the red Michelin Guide to grade restaurants on their quality and it was first started in the 1900s.



A Le Cordon Bleu alumnus, she had once worked as a journalist as well. As a chef, she has worked with other celebrated chefs like Gordon Ramsay, René Redzepi, and Gaggan Anand.

Set up in 2017, her restaurant in Bangkok is the first and only restaurant managed by an Indian woman in the city.

“This year’s guide is a reflection of the growing talent in Thailand’s culinary scene with many new restaurants added to the selection, including 13 specializing in Thai food, reinforcing Thailand’s reputation as a go-to destination for gastronomy,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, in an official statement.

