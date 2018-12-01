Chef Amrinder Sandhu To Compete In Netflix’s Latest Culinary Show, The Final Table

Netflix’s latest culinary show The Final Table will see Mumbai-based chef Amninder Sandhu, Executive chef at Arth, competing against other elite chefs and will be whipping iconic dishes to win the competition. Comprising of chefs from all around the globe, the chefs will be in pairs and cook national dishes of the judge’s countries.



“I have always believed in inspiring young Indian chefs, and I hope I’ve done so by putting myself out there in a global competition like this. Apart from being really happy that I was selected, I was extremely excited that they chose someone who believes in ethnic Indian cuisine to represent the country,” she said.

“I’ve always watched cooking competitions and wondered how contestants manage to mess up when they have a whole 60 minutes to dish out something. I realized that under so much pressure your thinking goes haywire. You tend to make tons of mistakes and those 60 minutes that you get feel like six minutes,” she added. “It also made me realize that working with others and sharing ideas inspires you, especially when you’re getting an international perspective on what you’re doing.”

H/T: Scoopwhoop



