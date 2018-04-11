Chef Amninder Sandhu Is Reviving The Earthy Flavours Of Tradition In A Gas-Free Kitchen At Arth

If you have ever tasted chulhe ka khana then you’d know how the earthy taste of even the most basic dishes made on a wood fire surpasses the most gourmet of dishes.

Chef Amninder Sandhu of Arth, Mumbai, inculcates the same earthy gastronomy in her culinary aesthetics. Chef Sandhu who is on a mission to take food back to basics when it comes to cooking techniques has been a well-received name in the food business.

People recognize her as the face of Masala Bay at the Taj, the recipient of the winner of the Best Lady Chef award 2015-2016 and also for her own restaurant in Assam that had a run of 6 successful years. She is already making waves again with the conceptualisation of India’s first gas-free kitchen at Arth.

Does the idea of a gas-free kitchen absolutely boggle your mind? Well at Arth they rely on natural fuel sources for all the cooking. The fuel sources include charcoal and wood fires and a sand pit used for slow-cooking meat and a few more traditional cooking methods. The ultimate homage to the traditions is paid through the use of copper pots and lagans.

As all the cooking methods are to be employed outdoors it was a difficult albeit rewarding task to set up the outdoor kitchen. Chef Sandhu is of the belief that a revival of traditional methods of cooking was the call of the hour. To add to it the smoky char only complements the Indian flavours and accentuates the taste hence it was a win-win situation.

In the early 2000s with the New Nordic movement in Scandinavia, the chefs set out on a journey back to the traditional methods of cooking. The richness of the native ingredients was also explored during the revival and Arth employs the same approach. Thus Chef Sandhu has extensively traveled in India to explore the treasures of desi traditional cooking.

Arth has a very meticulously-designed menu. The beauty of their food lies in ingredients that will leave you spellbound. They use majenga leaves with chargrilled fish, Narangas in Keralan cuisine and baby potatoes so small that they look like chickpeas.

“Even in college when all we had was a hot plate, my roommate told me that when I cooked Maggi or eggs it always tasted better. ‘You should be a chef’ she told me, at the time it seemed ridiculous to base a career on good Maggi but she planted the seed,” recalls Sandhu as she shares how she always had an affinity with cooking.

“Keep your mouth shut and work hard every day, that’s the only way to make it. It’s not about having a kitchen of only women, it’s about finding a balance. The most important thing is your skill, not your gender,” she says as she talks about her journey as a woman in a male-dominated industry.

H/T: Home Grown