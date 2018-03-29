Check Out This 89 Y.O. Granny’s Fashion Revolution Which Is Straight Out Of The Unicorn Land

Instagram icon Baddiewinkle has got all the Miley Cyrus-que feels in her wardrobe. She likes loud colors, lots of prints and unicorn accessories. Her pictures are quirky and her modeling postures don’t seem to give a f*uck about anything.

I like.

The 89-year-old Baddiewinkle was born as Helen Ruth Winkle on July 18, 1928. This American personality became an internet sensation at the age of 85 when she decided to show her eccentric style to the world through on internet. Today, she’s got millions of followers (3.3 million!) who absolutely love her daily feed. This includes the likes of Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and Drake.

Below are some absolutely fun facts about the cray-cray woman who believes in the concept of YOLO. Have a look!

Baddiewinkle’s real name is Helen Ruth Elam Van Winkle.

2. About her fame-name, she says, “I’m a bad bitch; always been a rebel. So we decided ‘bad’ — ‘baddie.’ And then my last name was van Winkle, so we put the Winkle on.”

3. Before she became famous, she enjoyed taking care of her 6-acre farm for about 15 years. She says, “I did everything that you’re supposed to do: mowed, trimmed, had a little garden. I kept busy at all times.”

4. It was Baddiewinkle’s great-granddaughter, Kennedy Lewis, who helped her start with her page on Twitter. Baddiewinkle remembers, “Kennedy was 17 years old and a junior in high school at the time. She came home from school one day to see me wearing a pair of cut-off jeans, a Grateful Dead tie-dye t-shirt, and Huf socks. She immediately said “Granna, let’s go take a picture of you and put it on the internet!””

5. She currently lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, and has appeared on The Today Show, been the face of two cosmetics brand and has walked many red carpets like the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. In 2015, Grit Creative Group used her as the face of their website launch campaign, where she dressed as Kurt Cobain, Kate Moss, etc.

6. In 2016, she was in a national commercial for Smirnoff ICE Electric Flavors as part of their “Keep It Moving” campaign.

7. Baddiewinkle has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

8. She is a vocal supporter of the nationwide legalization and decriminalization of medical marijuana.

9. Baddiewinkle has also written a book called ‘Baddiewinkle’s Guide to Life.’ Give it a read, y’all!

But you know what is the most fascinating piece of information about her, it is her Instagram bio that says: ‘Stealing your man since 1928.’ Ha-ha, what a badass!