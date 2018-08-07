Check Out This 60 Y.O’s Stamp Collection Based On The Hindu Epic Ramayana

This story is of Bengaluru-based philatelist named N Sridevi who has been collecting stamps of all kinds for over 20 years now. (Philately is the study of stamps and postal history and other related items. It also refers to the collection, appreciation and research activities on stamps and other philatelic products.)

Till now, she’s collected more than 300 stamps that are exclusively about the epic Ramayana.

Sridevi, who’s in her early 60s, remembers that the idea clicked to her when her niece, who lives in Canada, got her a 2004 stamp issued depicting a ‘Ramayana’ scene. Since then, she’s been ardently collecting stamps that have been exhibited in several states. Her collection is titled ‘Good over Evil.’ One should see the way she has placed her stamps over 32 A4 sheets. They are neatly divided into seven categories based on the Ramayana chapters – Bala Kanda, Ayodhya Kanda, Aranya Kanda, Kishkinda Kanda, Sundara Kanda, Yuddha Kanda, and Uttara Kanda.

She told Scroll.in, “The epic originated in India but has been a source of artistic inspiration to countries across South-East Asia and references to it can be found in the cultures of Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Indonesia does a Ramayana ballet [a dance drama based on the Indian epic], while Thailand has the Ramakien, [the national epic of Thailand] based on the Ramayana. Various stamps issued in these countries over the years have depicted events from the text.”

From stamps issued in 1962 by the government of Indonesia to Thai stamps from the 1990s that show Rama meeting Sita and fighting Ravana, Sridevi has it all.

Other than this Ramayana series, Sridevi focuses on compiling stamps based on specific topics such as Indian musical instruments, yoga, Indian classical dance forms, etc. She said, “It is such a significant epic to me personally and also one that has influenced cultures and religions all over the world, so I thought I would build a collection around it.”

Wondering how she keeps expanding her passion and collection? Sometimes it’s her relatives who help her get the exclusive vintage stamps, other times it’s with the help of a dealer or advertisement about the government issuing limited editions of stamps.

Talking about one of the most interesting collections, she shared about the one that dates back to 1930. It belongs the princely state of Shahpura, now a part of Rajasthan. She said, “The stamps issued by them and the ensign of the princely state bore the image of Hanuman and his mirror image on either side of the sun,” said Sridevi.

Interestingly, each stamp that she owes costs between Rs 5 and Rs 600, depending on how rare it is.

h/t: Scroll