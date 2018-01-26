Check All You Should Do To Get Into IWB’s Good Book At JLF 2018

Continuing our last year’s JLF activity of getting people into the good books, we’re greedy that way, we have walked up to people again this year with a hope to spread more and more kindness in the world. And, which BTW was received by JLF crowd with a big smile.

We told them, “To get into our Good Books, you have to pick out a bookmark which has a kind activity written on it and do as it says.”

We hope everybody will keep their promise and bring happiness into a stranger’s life.

Here are acts of kindness these JLF visitors promised us to do :

Donate books/school stationary to an underprivileged child.

Compliment a stranger sitting next to you at a session.

Sponsor menstrual kit for a homeless woman.

Thank a security personnel or support staff appreciating their effort.

Dump garbage left by someone into a nearby dustbin.

Donate clothes to a homeless person.

Teach an elderly person how to use technology.

Stay tuned to kindness and our adventures at #JLF2018.