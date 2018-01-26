Check All You Should Do To Get Into IWB’s Good Book At JLF 2018
- January 26, 2018
Continuing our last year’s JLF activity of getting people into the good books, we’re greedy that way, we have walked up to people again this year with a hope to spread more and more kindness in the world. And, which BTW was received by JLF crowd with a big smile.
We told them, “To get into our Good Books, you have to pick out a bookmark which has a kind activity written on it and do as it says.”
We hope everybody will keep their promise and bring happiness into a stranger’s life.
Here are acts of kindness these JLF visitors promised us to do :
Donate books/school stationary to an underprivileged child.
Compliment a stranger sitting next to you at a session.
Sponsor menstrual kit for a homeless woman.
Thank a security personnel or support staff appreciating their effort.
Dump garbage left by someone into a nearby dustbin.
Donate clothes to a homeless person.
Teach an elderly person how to use technology.
Stay tuned to kindness and our adventures at #JLF2018.
