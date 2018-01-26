Friday, January 26 2018, 07:43:11
Check All You Should Do To Get Into IWB’s Good Book At JLF 2018

  • IWB Post
  •  January 26, 2018

Continuing our last year’s JLF activity of getting people into the good books, we’re greedy that way, we have walked up to people again this year with a hope to spread more and more kindness in the world. And, which BTW was received by JLF crowd with a big smile.

We told them, “To get into our Good Books, you have to pick out a bookmark which has a kind activity written on it and do as it says.”

We hope everybody will keep their promise and bring happiness into a stranger’s life.

Here are acts of kindness these JLF visitors promised us to do :

Donate books/school stationary to an underprivileged child.

Compliment a stranger sitting next to you at a session.

Sponsor menstrual kit for a homeless woman.

Thank a security personnel or support staff appreciating their effort.

Dump garbage left by someone into a nearby dustbin.

Donate clothes to a homeless person.

Teach an elderly person how to use technology.

Stay tuned to kindness and our adventures at #JLF2018.

