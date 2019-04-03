Changing The Colours Of Mumbai Slums, Dedeepya Reddy Is Turning It Into A Work Of Art

Mumbai, the city of dreams, where talent can be found in every street and every slum. One such talented individual is Dedeepya Reddy, gifted with creative imagination, who is transforming the city’s slums into giant works of art.

“Everything that the world tells you about the slums or everything that you’ve heard about the slums is all wrong,” says Dedeepya, founder of Chal Rang De. Taking every disregarded street wall as a canvas, she is changing how people perceive these areas.

Previously, IWB had talked to the artists of Chal Rang De, and now we engaged in a conversation with its innovative founder. She spoke to us about people’s response towards their initiative, her experience in slums and Chal Rang De.

Here are the excerpts:

The word ‘slums’ usually has negative connotation, how was your experience?

In the beginning, little doubts and excitement were obviously there. I used to be petrified of working into the slums. I had several thoughts, what would it be like, how would they behave, is it going to work. Along with Chal Rang De, we just entered there. What we saw was completely different from what we have heard. They were very welcoming and the interiors of their home were so beautiful.

Even they were taken aback by our sudden involvement in their world. But they were never rude. They asked questions like, why are you doing this, how’s it helping you, and so on. With little convincing and blueprints, they got an idea of what we were trying to do. It took time but afterward, they got really excited and happy.

The slums of Mumbai are rich with talent. How did they participate in your initiative?

They are really ambitious people; there are beatboxers, artists, dancers. You will meet every type of person there. Mumbai is known as the city which dreams. If they aren’t ambitious then what’s the point?

Many artists took part in our initiatives as well. From doing a little part to sharing their ideas and creativity, their zeal is contagious. Also, we need to learn the grit from them. They never give up. There is unity among them, they are hardworking and they never give up. They try to run small scale business; they make something in free time. There is so much beauty in chaos. It’s contagious.

Through Chal Rang De, we take baby steps; we try to educate them in every possible way. Along with a few NGOs, we conduct workshops regarding sustainable lifestyle, menstrual hygiene, alternative ways of making money, etc. We try to provide them exposure as much as possible.

Even with the zeal and creativity, is something lacking?

Whatever the circumstances, they are making the best out of it. I believe that women aren’t exposed to opportunities as they should be. Also, the issue of cleanliness can be observed. In Asalpha, change can be seen. They need to understand that it’s their place and they are supposed to keep it clean.

The issue of gender dynamics exists in our society. But the people believe that it’s never too late. They try and make sure that their kids get the best of it. A change can be seen.

How are you addressing various social issues through art?

Art is something anyone can relate to. Street art reaches out to the masses. Through our wall paintings, we always make sure that we convey a certain message. So, we have focused on many social issues, like, about Mental Health day and cleanliness, etc. Adding a little drama, humour, and quirky illustrations, we try and address the issue.

What change do you want to introduce through Chal Rang De?

Every disregarded street is a canvas for us. Through Chal Rang De, we want to fill colours in their lives. The colourful streets and illustrations would depict them. We aim to change people’s perspective towards varied social and community issues and help artists find their way to the limelight.

