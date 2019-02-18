Changing Lives Of Young Women Through Football, Yuwa Bags The Laureus Sport For Good Award 2019

Jharkhand-based Yuwa had a big day on Sunday as it beat 159 other projects by Laureus World Sports Academy to clinch the Laureus Sport for Good Award 2019. The trophy was received by four girls’ coaches, Radha, Neeta, Konica, and Hema Kumari (all of them in their early teens). Erstwhile Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, presented them with the award.

It was in 2008 that a young American, Franz Gastler, founded Yuwa to combat the stark rates of illiteracy and child marriage among women in Ormanjhi in the northern outskirts of Ranchi. He envisioned to transform women’s lives through sports, and football struck him as a good starting point, and within no time the sport was transforming lives.

“The award came as a surprise. In December we were told about it. That the academy members wanted to recognise the work we were doing is incredible,” said Gastler, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Radha, Neeta, Konica, and Hema Kumari, as they say, were “in magic land” on Sunday as the winners were announced.

As of now, Yuwa has 95 students and is a day boarding. Future plans, however, include turning the school into a residential one. After the awards, there are several more opportunities coming up for the girls. Very soon 14 of them will be shortlisted for a two-week long training course at La Liga side Real Sociedad. They will then teach the skills to the other kids in Jharkhand.

However, it is the mental strength and confidence provided by Yuwa to these girls that stands as a testimony of how it has transformed the lives of so many girls in a state where 45 percent women are illiterate and 60 % are married even before they turn of age.

Inspired by the same feat, five-time US Olympic champion swimmer Missy Franklin addressed the four Yuwa winners as “role models” for other women in the state. She further added that the work done by Yuwa is “extraordinary.” She said, “You girls blow me away by who you are.”

H/T: Hindustan Times