Change.org Petition Started To Seek Justice For 16 Y.O. Who Was Brutally Raped And Murdered In Bihar

Trigger warning: Rape, sexual abuse, brutality.

A petition was recently started on Change.org seeking justice for a 16-year-old who was kidnapped, raped, and brutalised in Bihar a few days ago.

The news started doing rounds on social media only after the petition was shared on Twitter by #MeTooIndia on Tuesday. Here’s the tweet:

#MeTooIndia on Twitter Bringing to your notice this petition started to seek justice for a 16-year-old girl in Bihar who was kidnapped, brutally raped, body mutilated, beheaded and burnt with acid. https://t.co/dru07SQPTI Activists have DMed pictures of the body which will not be shared here.

The petition reads, “What was her fault? What was her parents’ fault? She was just 16, what made you kill her so brutally? She had worn salwar-kamij covering her whole body but what you did? Raped her, not once, not even twice but multiple time, she had ungrown genitals, now tell me what makes it so tempting to you?”

As per a report by Prabhat Khabar, the victim’s grandfather has written a letter to the Chief Minister where he has raised questions at the local administration and has blamed them of meddling with the system and suppressing the case. He has urged the CM to look into the matter and deliver justice.

Earlier today, journalist Rituparna Chatterjee also shared the petition on Twitter, along with the gut-wrenching details of how the girl was brutalised. She shared that the girl was “kidnapped, brutally raped, body mutilated, beheaded and burnt with acid.”

