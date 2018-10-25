CEO Of An Entertainment Company, Jakkaphong’s Identity As A Transgender Is Boosting Her Company’s Profit

Looks like the world is finally opening up to the idea of judging everyone on the basis of their merits and not on their gender identity. And one such inspiring example is the skyrocketing success of JKN Global Media Pcl, in Thailand, thanks to its Chief Executive Officer Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, whose identity as a transgender has in fact complemented the company’s business growth.

She has discussed her transgender transition in several interviews on television and in magazines which have helped her entertainment company attract attention, leading to revenue growth. Now potential customers and content suppliers are more than willing to meet a well-known CEO which has resulted in the tripling of its revenue and net income since 2014.

“Breaking the family and social barriers with gender transformation was the toughest decision in my life,” she said. ‘That provides me with decisiveness and determination in running the company.’

As per Jakkaphong, sharing her gender shift has liberated her to focus on business development and expansion. “JKN is unlikely to have such success and reputation in Thailand,” Jakkaphong said in an interview, pointing that she is the only transgender CEO of a publicly traded company in the country. “That reputation has greatly facilitated our cooperation talks with prospective clients and suppliers.”

JKN’s popular programs are “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “The Walking Dead” television series. The company owns the distribution rights of movies and television programs in Thailand for companies like Walt Disney Co., CBS Corp., and Sony Corp.

“JKN’s management has demonstrated an impressive record in strengthening its dominance in the business of media content,” said Siam Tiyanont, an analyst at Phillip Securities (Thailand) Pcl. “Demand for foreign programs will remain strong as most domestic television networks opt for cheaper external content over their own production.”

Currently, the company is investing with partners in India and producing a television series based on the Ramayana. As of March, as per the company’s website, Jakkaphong owned about 52 percent of JKN. She has been spreading awareness about the rights of the transgender community in order to get them greater employment opportunities and also implores other companies to employ transgender people.

