Centre’s Policy Of Exempting Auto Rickshaws From Using GPS Questioned By Delhi HC

In an environment where women are unsafe even at home, the Delhi High Court questioned the Centre’s 2016 policy of exempting auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws from using Global Positioning System (GPS) across India. The policy to exempt panic buttons or General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) from the transport medium was unfathomable for the court especially “in an atmosphere where people are getting raped”.

The high court said that “for once”, the Centre must agree with the Delhi government’s public transport policy of 2010 which made it mandatory for auto rickshaws to have GPS or GPRS system, used for tracking vehicle location in the three-wheelers.

The observation took place on Wednesday by Justice Rajiv Shakdher while he heard a plea by a trade union of autorickshaws plying in the national capital seeking exemption from having GPS or GPRS systems. Justice Rajiv Shakdher questioned the central government standing counsel, Anurag Ahluwalia, “You (the central government) know what is happening nowadays. In this present scenario, is it appropriate to exempt autorickshaws from GPS/GPRS?”

“Why are three-wheelers and e-rickshaws exempted in the present environment? In an atmosphere where people are getting raped, you are saying you don’t want panic buttons or GPS or GPRS systems. For once, you (Centre) must agree with them (Delhi government) that auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws need GPS or GPRS system,” the court further observed.

The court has also issued a notice to the Centre, AAP government and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Limited seeking their stand on the plea by the next date of hearing which is on 15 November.

Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, appearing for the union, told the court that “it is surprising that although two and three-wheelers have been exempted from installing GPS/GPRS, the Delhi government has continued with the process for three-wheelers… This is contrary to the notification of the Centre.”

Ahluwalia added, “As per the notification by the Ministry, all public service vehicles, (except two- and three-wheelers, e-rickshaws) have to be equipped with or fitted with the vehicle location tracking device and one or more emergency buttons”. He further stated, “We have a policy for pan India. The Delhi government can come up with their own policy. There is no embargo”.

Ahluwalia told the court that the Delhi government will have to say whether it will follow the central government notification, which came into effect from April 1 this year.

In their petitions, the auto drivers argued that they could not be forced to pay for GPS installation as they are daily wage earners.

H/T: Indian Express