Central Government’s Bill On Transgender Rights Still Overlooks Reservation And Section 377

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which is in charge of the central government’s bill on transgender rights, has since 2014 made several revisions to it. While the ministry has incorporated a lot of changes in the bill after recommendations by a parliamentary panel, two big issues still remain unaddressed or rather avoided.

The Supreme Court had issued an order to treat transgenders as “socially and educationally backward classes and extend all kinds of reservation” on all fronts, especially education and government jobs. Despite the order, in the central government’s bill on transgender rights, which was recently sent for approval to the Union Cabinet, the issue of reservation for transgenders under the OBC quota remains unaddressed.

It was in April 2014 when the Supreme Court gave the directions to the Union government to treat transgenders as “socially and educationally backward classes” (OBC) and thus provide them all the benefits hitherto being extended to the people marked under OBC category.

The National Commission for Other Backward Classes then recommended extending the reservation to all the transgenders under the existing 27% quota for OBC and initial draft of the bill even stated it. But the Union government’s revised Bill “has not granted assured quotas under politically-sensitive OBC category.”

According to a report by The Indian Express, an official said, “The issue of reservation concerns the Department of Personnel and Training and they can deal with it later. At this stage, the Bill doesn’t need to look at it.”

The other important issue that has been overlooked is section 377, which needs to be relooked at as it needs to recognize the rights of transgenders to have a partner. Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code continues to criminalize “sex against the order of nature”, which makes the transgender community remain at risk of criminalization under it. The Bill needs amendments so as to recognize the rights of transgenders to have a partner and marriage. The Officials, however, said that the matter would be left to the Supreme Court’s three-judge bench. The bench decided to revisit its earlier order on the issue in January.

H/T: The Indian Express