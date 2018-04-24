Center To Ban Without Prescription Sale Of Fairness Creams That Contain Steroids

When it comes to the topic of fairness, India is weirdly obsessed with the concept and to such extent that it has somehow become the ultimate factor of beauty. And cashing in on this inhibition is growing industry of fairness creams. Even if one doesn’t focus on the glaring disease of color discrimination they propagate, the steroids they contain as skin lightening agents is something to be concerned about.

Dermatologists have forever advised the masses to discontinue the use of skin lightening chemicals, due to the multitude of health risks they pose, not to forget their more-often-than-not fatal side effects.

While women are mostly unaware of the toxic repercussions of these creams, the Central Government has finally decided to ban over-the-counter sale of fairness creams without prescription. Under this comes the topical creams that contain corticosteroids – a steroid that lightens skin and damages it as well.

So basically, corticosteroids – and 13 other harmful steroids have been included in the Schedule H category of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rule, 1945 by the government. This means that to purchase these steroids a.k.a the fairness creams, a medical prescription is required.

This is a small step towards uprooting a system that is feeding on our very insecurities and prejudices but it is, indeed, a step.

H/T: Homegrown