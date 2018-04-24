Celebrity Trainer Namrata Purohit On Working With Kareena Kapoor And Her Fitness Regime

Kareena Kapoor’s trainer and Pilates expert, Namrata Purohit recently got into a chat with Vogue and shared the deets of Bebo’s fitness journey. Namrata recalls, “Kareena first got in touch with me after Taimur was born. Malaika (Arora), whom I’ve been working with for the past four years, had recommended her to me. I asked to try a class first which she really enjoyed, and she signed up straight away after the session.”

Namrata also spilled the beans on Kareena’s current workout routine. The 24-year-old fitness trainer revealed:

“We meet for Pilates around three-four times a week, sometimes more if she’s in town. A typical Pilates session starts at 12 noon and lasts for 45 minutes. We work on full body workouts with the Cadillac, ladder barrels, and the jump board. The Reformer is her favorite thing in the world. Since there is potential for 500-600 different exercises on the machine, we are constantly experimenting and trying different footwork and challenges to keep things interesting. When she is traveling, she actually tells me that she’s missing the class and has a craving for the Reformer.”

“She walks into sessions all pumped up and announces, ‘Okay Namrata, kill me,’” says Namrata as she shares the experience of working with Kareena. Namrata adds “The best thing about working out with her is that she gives it her all. Sometimes, I catch her looking at me with a ‘Why are you doing this to me’ face, but I know, and she knows, that she loves doing this. She is always game for trying new things and has the most fun with new exercises.”

During her pregnancy, the news about how Kareena is a hearty eater and can’t do without ghee was doing rounds. That stands true for her to date. Kareena stays off all the diet fads and focuses on consuming nutritious food. Now that should explain her luminescent skin to you all.

Talking about Kareena’s diet, Namrata reveals, “With Kareena, the focus is always on eating enough food to ensure that the different forms of nutrition are obtained. Regardless of the diet you are following, it is important to ensure that you are eating enough to fuel your body. We both do love to indulge though, and have our allotted cheat meals once a week, usually with pasta.”

Kareena these days is busy breaking the internet all thanks to her adorable son and her fitness. Here are some of her videos doing Pilates to pump you up for the week:

It’s been a year since Taimur was born ❤️ and #KareenaKapoor is killing her workouts, and is back to getting those washboard abs 💪🏼 doing a series of planks and side planks with her today!! Such fun!! ❤️😍💪🏼 #KareenaKapoorKhan #PilatesGirl #Pilates #Fitness #Strong #Plank #Core 5,023 Likes, 79 Comments – Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) on Instagram: “It’s been a year since Taimur was born ❤️ and #KareenaKapoor is killing her workouts, and is back…”

H/T: Vogue