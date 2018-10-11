Celebrity Consultant Suhel Seth Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Four Women

Four women have accused celebrity consultant Suhel Seth, 55, of sexually harassing them. One of them, while remaining anonymous, has claimed that she was a minor at the time when the incident took place.

The first allegation was made by a 26-year-old woman in Mumbai, who friend shared her message on Twitter. She shared that “when I was a 17-year-old girl” Seth had sent her “inappropriate messages” in August 2010.

“What was most disturbing was when he wrote: ‘Join me in my room for (the girl’s) birthday celebrations’. At the end of the conversation, he wrote ‘big wild kiss’. I was shocked and took my mother to the washroom where I showed her these messages. She asked me to deactivate the account or block Seth. I did both. I was so disgusted,” the woman said.

The next woman to call out Seth as a sexual harasser was filmmaker Natashja Rathore, 27, who shared screenshots of a WhatsApp message to Seth about the incident which took place “some time last year at his condo in Gurgaon”.

She wrote: “You shoved your tongue down my throat even when I resisted — I whacked your head and said ‘behave yourself’. You put your hand into my kurta and grabbed my breast and I remember whacking your hand too and pulling it off.”

“I met him at a party where my boss asked me to ‘go say hi to him, and get him to tweet’. He asked me to come to Janpath with him for ice cream, I refused twice but since he insisted, I sat with him in his car. We didn’t go to Janpath, he took me to his house instead.”

33-year-old journalist Mandakini Gahlot, who previously worked at The Indian Express, also came out and shared an incident at the 12th Regulators’ and Policymakers’ Retreat held at the Taj-Fort Aguada Beach Resort and the Taj Holiday Village in Goa in 2011.

She shared that while she was leaving the event and bidding farewell to others, Seth instead of hugging her planted “a big sloppy kiss on my mouth, I felt his tongue inside my mouth. I was so stunned and I said something like ‘Suhel, you can’t do that’.”

In response to her resistance, Seth and the rest of the group merely laughed. The sole reason for not lodging a formal against Seth was Gahlot’s fear that he was just too powerful to take on.

“I was too young, trying desperately to rise in my career and Suhel was just too powerful to take on,” she posted.

A 31-year-old in Mumbai, shared with The Indian Express on condition of anonymity, that she once met Seth at a popular restaurant and bar. “He knew my father well, and I had met him in Delhi with my father, who is no more. I went up to him to say Hi…he was sweet at first. The conversation soon shifted to sex and online dating. Then he put his arm around my waist, which was uncomfortable. He messaged me about his Mumbai plans a few days later and kept inviting me to his room…I didn’t go, it sounded fishy,” she said.

After these allegations, Seth had responded by saying that he would be “issuing a statement on Twitter in 10 minutes” but he hasn’t taken any step yet.

H/T: The Indian Express