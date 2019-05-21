Celebrating Women And Their Postpartum Body, This Image Is A Testament To The Life-Giving Power Of  A Mother

We often witness that new moms shy away from a camera and even public appearances as they feel ashamed of their postpartum body, afraid of the criticism and judgments of people who will target her body image. But what these people forget is the fact that the body they are judging went through excruciating pain to bring a life in this universe.

Women need to be encouraged and appreciated through pregnancy, birth, and motherhood- an aim that the online initiative, Empowered Birth Project, is based on. It is “a platform to remind birthing people of their power, facilitate healing through storytelling, and share important information and education.”

With their every post celebrating womanhood and strength, Empowered Birth Project recently shared an inspiring postpartum image, with the thoughts of the photographer behind the stunning click.

Asking women to be not ashamed, he said, “A life grew inside of you that gives humanity hope of change. You felt things that I as a man will never understand. Even when you first held your baby girl or boy it was nothing similar to when they lay in their father’s hands. Your body changed and so did you. It became a look into the past of what you went through. You grew mentally and emotionally and your spirit was taken to places you didn’t think it would ever go.”

“Your breasts may sit differently. Your ass may not be as thick as it once was. But why should it be when you gave so much of yourself to help all of us. A sacrifice of sorts if you choose to see it that way. But to me, your body now is exactly how it’s supposed to be. So, don’t be ashamed. Don’t hide your changes from the world that you and your sisters helped create. Be proud of your story. Be proud of your lines. Be proud of who you’ve chosen to be,” he added.