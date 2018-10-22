Celebrating Singlehood, This Campaign Tells Women Why It’s Okay To Be ‘Happily Unmarried’

“Dear family friend, thanks for your concern, but this is what I have to tell you: I will get married if I want to and if a partner really adds meaning to my already very happy life. I will get married for companionship, not to fulfill irrational social norms or to please society,” proudly proclaims Rachael Alphonso in her “HappilyUnmarried” story shared by Majlis Legal Centre on their Instagram page.

Majlis Legal Centre, which works for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, came up with the idea of #SingleSeptember during one of the brainstorming sessions at the office while looking for ideas to make their social media more interactive. The idea was to encourage unmarried women to make a well-meditated decision before taking the final plunge.

Lawyer Bindiya Rao of Majlis explained in an interaction with Scroll, “You often give in to social pressure like ‘you’re 30 so you should be married’ or ‘you’re 32 so you should start having children.’There is a particular timetable that is scheduled for women and they are not given a free choice. This project is about letting these girls know that they always do have a choice.”

“If you’re in a happy marriage it’s easy to say that it is how things are supposed to be, but if you’re in an abusive marriage then this idea that marriage is a necessity is extremely harmful,” she adds.

“The lawyers at Majlis, over the course of their work, have come to know many women who are stuck in unhappy, abusive marriages, but are afraid of walking away. So we were discussing why they stick with their spouses. One of the major reasons across classes was facing the stigma associated with being single. So, we wanted to do something to show that being single can be a healthy choice and that marriage should not be put on a pedestal,” says Zara Shah.

Shah shares that everyone at the legal center was happy to realise that most of the women who came forward with their stories spoke about the positive side of staying single. Many of them shared that the biggest of the challenges actually came from outside rather than within, from being judged by people who fail to understand their choices.

“It is the external pressure that is hard for them to deal with. But none of them expressed boredom, unhappiness or lack of fulfilment with being unmarried,” Shah shared.

All the women who featured in “Happily Unmarried” had a common piece of advice for all the young women contemplating marriage i.e. to think hard before deciding on marriage. For instance, 34-year-old Rushana Khan says, “Until you are ready to do that, try and find yourself. Invest in yourself, give yourself time for self-care.”

Here are some more “Happily Unmarried” stories shared by Majlis Legal Centre:

H/T: Scroll