Celebrating Singlehood, This Campaign Tells Women Why It’s Okay To Be ‘Happily Unmarried’
- October 22, 2018
“Dear family friend, thanks for your concern, but this is what I have to tell you: I will get married if I want to and if a partner really adds meaning to my already very happy life. I will get married for companionship, not to fulfill irrational social norms or to please society,” proudly proclaims Rachael Alphonso in her “HappilyUnmarried” story shared by Majlis Legal Centre on their Instagram page.
Majlis Legal Centre, which works for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, came up with the idea of #SingleSeptember during one of the brainstorming sessions at the office while looking for ideas to make their social media more interactive. The idea was to encourage unmarried women to make a well-meditated decision before taking the final plunge.
Lawyer Bindiya Rao of Majlis explained in an interaction with Scroll, “You often give in to social pressure like ‘you’re 30 so you should be married’ or ‘you’re 32 so you should start having children.’There is a particular timetable that is scheduled for women and they are not given a free choice. This project is about letting these girls know that they always do have a choice.”
“If you’re in a happy marriage it’s easy to say that it is how things are supposed to be, but if you’re in an abusive marriage then this idea that marriage is a necessity is extremely harmful,” she adds.
“The lawyers at Majlis, over the course of their work, have come to know many women who are stuck in unhappy, abusive marriages, but are afraid of walking away. So we were discussing why they stick with their spouses. One of the major reasons across classes was facing the stigma associated with being single. So, we wanted to do something to show that being single can be a healthy choice and that marriage should not be put on a pedestal,” says Zara Shah.
Shah shares that everyone at the legal center was happy to realise that most of the women who came forward with their stories spoke about the positive side of staying single. Many of them shared that the biggest of the challenges actually came from outside rather than within, from being judged by people who fail to understand their choices.
“It is the external pressure that is hard for them to deal with. But none of them expressed boredom, unhappiness or lack of fulfilment with being unmarried,” Shah shared.
All the women who featured in “Happily Unmarried” had a common piece of advice for all the young women contemplating marriage i.e. to think hard before deciding on marriage. For instance, 34-year-old Rushana Khan says, “Until you are ready to do that, try and find yourself. Invest in yourself, give yourself time for self-care.”
Here are some more “Happily Unmarried” stories shared by Majlis Legal Centre:
“It’s not always great being single you know. There are also not-so-great things. Most single people, including myself say ‘you have the freedom to make choices for yourself!’ and we see this as liberating, like a good thing. But on the contrary, this freedom to make choices is the reason why people don’t choose to stay single. When you are single, you are responsible for ALL of your decisions because you are the sole owner of them which can be extremely scary. And if you have children, you have to constantly be making decisions for their welfare, for your own life, whether you want to buy a house, invest money; everything! Everything is your choice ALONE. . Because so many married women have either none or a joint say in decision making for the family or for herself, it’s easy to put the blame on the other person in case of failure, it’s easy to put your hands up say ‘but I never chose this!’. So no, the freedom is not always easy, but do you really want to put your life in someone else’s hands just for the fear of taking responsibility for your actions?. And on another level, it gives you so much freedom to be and do what you wish. And although I don’t personally believe in the institution of marriage I do think that if you do get married it should be if you WANT to get married and you find the right person. My point is, it should be your choice. Not some social obligation. Not some fear of being alone. And when I say it should be your choice I mean if marriage is your choice then divorce should be too. If you find that your good marriage is deteriorating and there’s no reason to stay in it any longer, it should be your choice to walk out.” * Flavia Agnes is a 70 year old feminist lawyer and a FOUNDER of Majlis Legal Centre! Midnight’s child. She absolutely loves her plants! She has immense expertise in marital, divorce and property law. She has written and published articles and books. An inspiration to all Unmarried women out there She is SINGLE. Not alone. ▫️▫️▫️ #HappilyUnmarried #SingleSeptember #SingleNotAlone #Single
“I was 27 when it struck my mother that having abandoned an illustrious career in pharmacy for advertising, my resume was soon not going to be marriage-worthy. So she lined up some boys for me. My mother, like most others in my high-estrogen universe of a working women’s hostel, was eager to autocorrect my singledom. Being married then was the aspirational setting, and “being unmarried” was at best an affliction, or disorder which hopefully one would be cured of. It usually invoked pity and concern. I shooed all the boys away. I was waiting for love. I knew it would come. After a few customary “wrong boys”, it happened when I was 29. But my love story had a tragic ending, me being a runaway bride of sorts, and grieving for the next few years on a happily-ever-after that was snatched away from me. I was angry and sad. When I picked myself up together, I was 32 and according to my mother, my uterus was a time-bomb ticking away. I felt nothing for the babies I never had or wished to have. Meanwhile, the boys were getting worse. I decided to focus on me instead. I found a career of my calling and decided that I was my happily ever after. I loved the new me and my new life. Suddenly, it was raining boys, now that I had no time for them. I was 35, hot and single, and women were clutching on to their men a tad tighter in my presence. I did find love again, and eventually married at 39. My whole family clapped for me. I had averted the biggest disaster of “being single at 40” according to them. At 45, I walked out on my dysfunctional marriage- baby and cat in tow. Now they call me a “single mother”, although I feel happily married to myself again. I believe that ultimately, whether you are single or married, it’s about showing up. For your partner, for your family, your friends, your children, the universe. But most importantly, for yourself. Are you good at showing up for yourself?” * Lalita Iyer is an author, columnist and story teller. She loves cats, cookies, bubblewrap, and the color yellow. She’s being raised by two boys, one of whom is feline! She is SINGLE. Not alone.▫️▫️▫️ #HappilyUnmarried #SingleSeptember #SingleNotAlone #Single
“When it came to marriage, I found it so weird how people rated me on the basis of the way I cook and sew instead of who I was as an individual. Relationships are beautiful and marriage is beautiful but you don’t need the labels if you don’t want them. If there are two people who love each other; who accept the good and greys of each other, I don’t think it’s a necessity to put a label on it. And we’ve evolved so much as a society, I don’t understand why this concept has not yet been put behind us. Marriage is ONE part of your life. Not the result of it. My only advice to young girls is that you have to understand that when you choose to get married you are making the choice to share your entire life with another person. It’s essential that the other person accepts you for who you are and not just the way you make chai. Until you are ready to do that, try and find yourself. Invest in yourself, give yourself time for self-care. The thing that people don’t understand is that YOU are the only person who will be with you till the very end. YOU are the only person who is there for you no matter what. YOU are all you’ve got. Treat yourself like that.” * Rushana Khan is 34 years old. She is an application developer by profession. Her true loves are traveling and books. She loves Paani Puri (like every Mumbaikar ever!) She is the mother of two cats who she absolutely adores! She is Single. Not alone. ▫️▫️▫️ #HappilyUnmarried #SingleSeptember #SingleNotAlone #Single
“I had a relationship of around 10 years since I was 19. We were even about to get married. But right before we got married I figured there was something not right. I wanted to break off the engagement. Luckily my family didn’t take even a second to support me in this decision. My focus was always to get independent before anything else. You have trust yourself before you trust anyone else. I don’t have a brother and my father passed away when I was very young. Since the beginning its always just been my sister, my mother and I. My mother understood the value of being independent both financially and emotionally. Sure, like every other girl, I was subconsciously conditioned by society that I should get married. Still, when I broke up with this long-term boyfriend, all my friends and relatives completely supported me. After this event I went on with my life and slowly realized that getting married shouldn’t be the aim of it. I have so many more things that I love doing or that I wanted to do. And I did! I traveled, started studying again… you know life is about discovering yourself each and every day and I have the liberty to do that! My only message to younger unmarried girls is ‘discover yourself’. I’ll never say don’t get married. Just don’t get married for the sake of getting married. Find a partner to whom you relate. Don’t settle for things like arranged marriage just to get it over with. Wait. Live your life and if someone comes along even at the age of 60 and you want to get married then so be it!” * Archana Relan is 37 years old. She has an M.Sc in Agriculture and an M.A in Social Entrepreneurship from TISS Mumbai. She works at the World’s largest women’s residential university (Banasthali Vidyapith, Jaipur) She loves to travel and meets little pieces of herself everyday wherever she goes. She is Single. Not alone. ▫️▫️▫️. #HappilyUnmarried #SingleSeptember #SingleNotAlone #Single
“Dear family friend, thanks for your concern, but this is what I have to tell you: I will get married if I want to, if a partner really adds meaning to my already very happy life. I will get married for companionship, not to fulfil irrational social norms or to please society. If I am to have children, it is not for the selfish reason of having caretakers for when I am old. If I’m not married, I’ll invest my money to secure my own future. And if I get lonely, I’ll get a dog!” . (To read the complete article click on the link in our bio!). * Rachael Alphonso is 29 years old She has an MSC in Nutrition and Dietetics She hates cooking She loves reading, making memes and kicking patriarchy in the balls She is Single. Not alone. ▫️▫️▫️ #HappilyUnmarried #SingleSeptember #SingleNotAlone #Single
“I AM THE QUEEN OF MY OWN LIFE! I have to wake up in the morning only to please myself. I look at my married friends- constantly trying to please someone or the other. I don’t have to please anyone. If there’s something I want to do, I can just get up and it! No one will ask me ‘kahan ja rahi hain? Kyun ja rahi hain” And there’s nothing missing from my life either! I have children who love me and and who I love. I have an amazing dog. I almost feel grateful that I’m single. I’m just looking back and thinking of all my friends who were married at 25-26 years old and they already had obligations to fulfil. Of course there was a time when I did consider marriage but then I thought ‘what’s the use’. I appreciate the relationships, it’s great, but why is marriage necessary. When you love someone, you don’t have to get married to prove it.” * Liyi Noshi turned 37 years YOUNG TODAY! Originally from Arunachal Pradesh, living in Delhi, she is the foster parent of 5 wonderful children She loves riding bicycles and running. She is Single. Not alone. ▫️▫️▫️ #HappilyUnmarried #SingleSeptember #SingleNotAlone #Single
H/T: Scroll
