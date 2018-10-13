Celebrating LGBTQ+ Community’s Freedom To Love, IWB’s Rainbow Dandiya Song Is Finally Here!

“I am allowed to freely hold my partner’s hand with a smile on my face instead of living in fear that their gender will decide whether I am a criminal in the eyes of the law or not. I am free to love now, I am finally free!” This is the raw, true and the most beautiful emotion that every eternal love story in the LGBTQ+ community is finally allowed to openly feel, after spending 71 years in fear of the much controversial Section 377.

For years, the LGBTQ+ community had to live with the sad reality that the laws of their nation have effectively labeled their decision to be with a partner of their choice as “unnatural and a criminal offense.” But not anymore. This year, the community rejoiced in their historic win against the archaic Section 377 which was finally scrapped by the Supreme Court. The law was called “irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary” and homosexuality was decriminalized as the court pointed out that the “LGBTQ community possesses equal rights as any other citizen.”

So, to charge up the celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community, Indian Women Blog went about collecting their stories of love and longing to compose the Rainbow Dandiya song, curated by our super talented in-house vocalist/songwriter Komal Panwar, for this Navratri! A song dedicated entirely to the community, celebrating their togetherness through all the tears and waiting!

Haven’t heard our #Dandiya song yet? No worries, put on your headphones people, for the Rainbow Dandiya song of the year is here!