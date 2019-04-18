Celebrating ‘Festival Of Democracy’, 102 Y.O. Voter From Assam Stands As An Inspiration To All

Centenarian voter Sargul Bibi from south Assam’s Hailakandi district is all set to vote in the general elections being held in her area today.

Without missing a single chance to exercise her franchise since the 1950s, 102-year-old Bibi, a resident of Dhanipur village in Lala Tehsil, will be casting her vote at a polling booth in Karimganj (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency.

To extend their greetings and seek her promise to vote, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Keerthi Jalli accompanied by a Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) team went to the residence of the centenarian. “It has been our tradition to seek blessings of our parents and grandparents and senior citizens,” said Jalli. “Bibi not only promised to vote but also encourage others, especially senior citizens, to come and join the great festival of democracy. Casting vote is crucial, as each and every vote counts. This enthusiasm of the centenarian voter is a source of inspiration for all, particularly the younger generations.”

The Centenarian voter was felicitated with a gamocha (traditional Assamese scarf) and a sheetal patti (mat) made by self-help group members from Algapur with ECI mascot reminding the voters to vote on Thursday.

H/T: The Hindustan Times