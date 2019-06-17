Celeb Trainer Namrata Purohit On Lazy Guidance To Fitness, Body Positivity, And Cheat Meals

Namrata Purohit’s recognition is not limited to being a celebrity fitness trainer. Namrata is also the youngest trained Stott Pilates Instructor in the world, a national level squash player, an author, and the owner of ‘The Pilates and Altitude Training Studio‘, which is the first studio in the world to offer both the things together in one place.

She authored the book, ‘The Lazy Girl’s Guide to Being Fit,’ and also appeared in the empowering Nike ad, Da Da Ding.

In a candid interview with IWB, Namrata shared her story of ‘falling’ and getting up again to climb the ladders of success. And, of course, she also talked about the celeb fitness, most dedicated actors, her book, and much more.

You were ranked No. 4 squash player of India at one point. And, then you suffered a severe injury in the knee. What motivated you not to give up?

Namrata: I think the support my parents had given me played a major role. I have always believed in trying my best and pushing myself as much as possible.

Now you are a famous Pilates instructor and a celeb coach. Tell us more about your journey from then to now.

Namrata: It has been an incredible journey. I have learned a lot along the way. From the interactions with different people, learning how to manage my time better, working harder, to dealing with problems or hurdles, etc., I feel it has really evolved me as a person.

It started with falling off a horse, and I usually like to say that was a blessing in disguise because without that fall I would not be here today. I fell in love with Pilates, post the fall. As a form of exercise, it works on your fitness at multiple levels and is also rehabilitative. Then there came a desire to teach this type of exercise to as many people as possible. This form was magical for me, and I wanted to spread the magic.

You are a writer, too. Your book has such an interesting name, ‘The Lazy Girl’s Guide to Being Fit.’ What’s your inspiration and motive behind this book?

Namrata: I thought about writing a book when I was in Junior College. At that time, I met so many girls who wanted to be fit but just did not know how to start or where to begin.

Many people complain about the lack of time, motivation, or willpower to workout. People feel demotivated and don’t want to exercise because they find it boring, repetitive, or just something that they do not enjoy. And, I just thought about how I love it, look forward to my workouts and find them extremely enjoyable. This intrigued me, and I wanted to look deeper into why people do not enjoy fitness and how this can be changed. And, that is what the book is all about. The book contains a lot of information on things you can do to stay fit and healthy and a reminder that you can find something you enjoy to stay fit. Some people may love the gym, other may enjoy joining a dance class, while others may love Pilates.

To a large degree, the meaning of fitness is still synonymous with weight loss. What’s your idea of fitness?

Namrata: It is because, unfortunately, the meaning of the word fitness has not been understood properly. It includes being physically fit and healthy, and although everyone would like to look fit, it is not the only aspect of fitness.

Being fit and being healthy is about being strong, flexible, having good levels of energy, having high endurance, stamina, stability, balance and much more. It also includes being happy and positive. As often said, ‘A healthy mind resides in a healthy body.’

As a celebrity coach, do you think that the celebs have to undergo extreme training and diets? How would you encourage people to be more objective and not blindly follow celeb workout regimes?

Namrata: What we have to understand is that often, celebrities have to look a certain way for their role in a limited amount of time. Therefore, they have to work extremely hard and be very disciplined to achieve their goal. They have to push themselves and their body way beyond the limit in order to reach the target, which can be extremely strenuous on the body and very tiring. But this is their job to fit the role and look the part. Their dedication is extremely inspiring.

However, when it comes to fitness, it is important to work your body slowly and give yourself time to achieve your goal. Do not seek to transform your body overnight. Take your time, and work on your fitness steadily and safely. As I like to say, KISSS! Keep It Safe, Simple, and Smart.

How can we inculcate body positivity in people and curb body shaming?

Namrata: We need to understand that everyone’s body is different, and we have to learn to respect that. And, it starts with learning to love ourselves, the way we are. Unless we respect ourselves and love ourselves, how can we expect anyone else to love us?

Tell us more about yourself. Maybe, the side of you that seldom people know of.

Namrata: I think one thing that people assume about me is that I only eat healthy food and must be working out a lot every day. Yes, I do work out a lot, yes, I do eat healthy food, but I, too, crave some ‘not so healthy’ things every once in a while. I enjoy my cheat meals and also rest some days.

And, here’re some quick QAs:

Most motivated celeb you’ve trained?

Namrata: A few of them actually! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya, Manasi, Tanishaa.

Celebs too, are like us. So, what’s one common excuse celebs give to skip the workout?

Namrata: Fortunately, very rarely does someone skip a workout. In case they do, it is usually because it’s difficult to find time amidst their extremely busy schedule or they had worked extremely hard the previous day and are just too tired the next day. Both of which are genuine reasons than an excuse according to me.

Which actor/actress do you find the fittest?

Namrata: At the moment I think Jacqueline is extremely fit. Her body is looking amazing. She is strong, flexible, has great stamina, balance, and endurance.

What was the funniest moment with a celeb during a workout session?

Namrata: Ha-Ha! This question makes me laugh right now. There were many – from funny one-liners to uncontrollably shaky muscles, there had been various moments with my clients where we just had to stop for a few minutes and laugh.

One celeb you wish to train?

Namrata: Akshay Kumar

Your cheat meal?

Namrata: Spaghetti AglioOglio! My favorite!!

Your role model?

Namrata: I have two: my parents.

5 essentials in your gym bag?

Namrata: Water, Trainers, Towel, Headphones and a healthy snack.

One fitness trainer you wish to train under?

Namrata: My father, Samir Purohit. His knowledge about the fitness field, about anatomy, training methods, and his ideology are incredible. Although I have already learned a lot from him, I hope to learn a lot more. He is my guru and my guide!

Photos Source: Namrata Purohit Facebook