CBSE Chairman Anita Karwal: “Kids Have Nothing To Worry About”

Recently, Class 10 and Class 12th students were given a bad news – a re-examination of Class 10th Mathematics and Class 12 Economics paper after the paper leak row. The Delhi unit of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation even asked for a high-level probe of the matter.

Finally speaking about the case, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairperson Anita Karwal has told students that the decision of re-examination is in their favor.

“We are working for the welfare of children and soon we will announce the re-examination dates. The kids have nothing to worry about and we are with them,” she said.

She said that it was “in the interest of fairness” that the decision was taken and the dates of re-examination will be soon declared.

The Delhi Unit of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation had earlier pointed that the fiasco showed the board’s “utter negligence”. They had even held a demonstration on Parliament Street, accusing the Central Government’s false claims of good governance.

Even Congress president Rahul Gandhi had taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he said, “in everything there is leak, the ‘chowkidar’ is weak”.

While the decision of re-examination is necessary, it is not fair or just to the students who have to re-appear for the exams because of how careless the board is fulfilling its duties.

H/T: The Quint