CBI Reports Suggest That The Neighbours Were Aware Of The Crimes Happening In The Bihar Shelter Home

Shocking details have been revealed in the status report of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case. If we were to go by the reports then it turns out that the residents living in the neighbourhood of the shelter home were perhaps aware of the crime but chose to keep mum despite that.

As per the status report, the neighbours kept quiet the entire time because of the “apparent terror of Brajesh Thakur,” the head of the NGO which runs the home.

The observation was made by a bench headed by justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta after they carefully examined the CBI’s report on the progress. The bench has thus directed the CBI to look into the matter and find in detail about the connections and the influence of Thakur.

The order read, “It appears that Brajesh Thakur, in-charge of the NGO Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, is a very influential person and people in the neighbourhood are scared of him and not able to make complaint against him. In fact, it has come out that people heard screaming by the girls in the shelter home but did not bring it to the notice of anybody because of the apparent terror of Brajesh Thakur.”

The court has also ordered Bihar police to investigate former minister for social welfare of Bihar Manju Verma and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma, after being informed by the CBI that huge quantities of arms and ammunition were recovered from them. After the disclosure that Chandrashekhar had spoken to Thakur 17 times between January and June, Manju had to resign from her post.

Apart from this, orders have also been issued to the Income Tax department to assess the assets of the NGO and Thakur. The orders were issued because of the reports that stated that the NGO had allegedly received Rs 4.5 crore from Bihar in over a decade.

The CBI has also been ordered by the court to seize the records of Bihar’s social welfare department and investigate the transfer of 8 girls from the shelter home after a TISS report raised the alleged sexual abuse of the inmates earlier this year.

Sexual abuse of 34 of the 42 inmates has been confirmed by the medical examination.

“The transfer seems to suggest that the social welfare department of Bihar was aware of the unsavoury activities in the shelter home that may have been the reason for the transfer of the victim girls,” the court ordered and also sought an explanation from the state on the same.

