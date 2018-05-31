CBI Finds It Was Sheer Poverty That Pushed Minor Into Flesh Trade In J&K Sex Scandal

The Jammu and Kashmir sex scandal case came to light in 2006 when the J&K police found two video CDs which showed two Kashmiri minors being sexually exploited by politicians, bureaucrats, and police officials. The main accused was Sabeena who allegedly ran a brothel in Srinagar.

Now the CBI prosecutor KP Singh has disclosed to the CBI court that it was poverty that forced the minor victim, who is now in her 20s, into prostitution. Her father was a daily wager and her mother was a house help at Sabeena’s home and it was then that the 15-year-old fell, who was the eldest child among 4, in the trap of a prostitution racket that was being run in J&K.

The victim was being exploited by Sabeena who chose to even pay her very less and revealed during the CBI investigation that only during the first sexual intercourse the victim was to be paid Rs 500, after which, it was bound to reduce. The fact that the victim mentioned returning home from the brothel/hotels/guest houses on foot or via auto-rickshaws was proof of her financially poor background.

“The sheer helplessness of the victim became more and more evident during the trial of the case, especially when she recorded her statement before the court,” said KP Singh.

The poverty of her family was evident from the ironical fact that the victim’s mother stepped in as a witness from the defense side, even though she had been a prosecution witness and as sources believe it was apparently a financial settlement outside the court that led to the switch.

Three or four other girls were also seen by the victim who came to the brothel every day and they had been made CBI witnesses as well but turned hostile during the trial.

As per the evidence presented in the court, the minor was in Class 7th when she was forced to have sexual intercourse with a 35-year-old man. Some made video clippings of the sexual act and threatened her to not to disclose it to anyone.

H/T: Hindustan Times