CBFC Clears Release Of Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ With Few Cuts And A Change In The Title

The magnum opus of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor went through tides of problems, which led to the uncertain release of the film.



The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) held an examining committee meeting on December 28 with CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi in presence. The Board had sought the opinion of two veteran historians, Professor B.L. Gupta and Prof R.S. Khangarot, from Jaipur on the film Padmavati by inviting them to view the film.

CBFC has decided to allow the film to release with a UA certificate, after asking for few cuts and a change in the film’s title. The board asked to change the name from ‘Padmavati’ to ‘Padmavat’ and instructed the makers of the film to add a disclaimer stating that their work does not glorify the banned practice of Sati.

The Padmavati team has said that they have not yet received any official communication from the board.

H/T: Indian Express