Catholic Churches In India Do Have Guidelines On Sexual Abuse That Hardly Anyone Knows About

The Church has been put under scrutiny by various Catholic organisations after a nun accused the head of the Jalandhar diocese, Bishop Franco Mulakkal, of raping her last month. The nun’s claim that her complaints were ignored by Church authorities has further augmented the situation.

This is, however, not the first time that something of this sort if happening in the Catholic Church. Every now and then, reports of sexual harassment in a church and no action on the same from the Church’s part keep doing rounds.

The reports keep coming despite the existence of a set of “Guidelines to deal with sexual harassment at the workplace” which were published by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India on September 14, 2017.

Needless to say, the guidelines have been drafted to ensure that the women in organisations under the Church remain safe and also to suggest appropriate actions against offenders. It, however, comes as a major disappointment that a lot of members, both of the clergy and the congregation, claim that they are not at all acquainted with these guidelines.

Owing to the same, a memorandum has been submitted to Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India president Cardinal Oswald Gracias by leading Catholic personalities. Through the memorandum, the need for spreading awareness about the guidelines has been raised. It has been signed by 74 laymen, 74 nuns and 28 priests from across the country.

As per the guidelines, it is mandatory for every diocese or province of a religious congregation, that has employee strength of 10 or more, to appoint an internal complaints committee. The guidelines also specify the composition of the committee, methods of investigation, ways to approach higher authorities and procedures for registering complaints.

Once a complaint has been registered, it is advisable for the internal committee to listen to both the complainant and the accused, and thus complete its inquiry. Once the inquiry is done, a report has to be submitted to a diocesan or provincial complaints committee within a time span of 3 months. The diocesan and provincial committees are then required to act on the report, with the consent of the bishop or provincial superior, within 90 days reports Scroll.

The major reason why these guidelines are not being paid sufficient attention is the lack of clarity or awareness. In fact, many have raised the query whether convents and religious congregations can even be defined as workplaces.

Former executive secretary of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences Office of Laity, Virginia Saldanha says that it’s shocking there is even a confusion on the same as “of course, convents are the places where nuns work.”

Jose Kavi of Matters India, a website that covers Church-related matters, agrees. “There is no doubt that nuns will come under the guidelines. It [convent] is their workplace. The Church should inform the public and priests about the guidelines,” he says.

“Not many people know about the CBCI’s guidelines to deal with sexual harassment at [the] workplace,” says Saldanha. She adds, “The Church should inform the public about it. Rules should be formulated to protect people and not to hide from them.”

The nun in the aforementioned case also said that her mother superior had warned her against the complaint. “The letter described me and those who are supporting me as rebels who are trying to tarnish the image of the bishop,” she said.

Reacting to the same, Saldanha raised, “Are they aware that there existed guidelines to prevent sexual abuse at Church-run institutions? Are they aware of the seriousness of her complaint and have their dioceses put structures to implement the guidelines?”

Kavi also expresses that the nun’s allegations suggest that the Church wants to silence the victims which “is not a healthy practice.” He adds, “The Church [in India] should learn how the Church in the United States and many European countries went bust after they covered up sexual abuse cases. The Church should weed out the menace instead of covering it up.”

The memorandum thus has raised a much-needed voice exhorting the Church leadership not to be mum while dealing with allegations of sexual abuse. It has also put forward the need for the Church to be more attentive to the selection of candidates for priesthood.

