Catch Up On Our Twitter-Dialogue On #QueerFeminism With Activist Ajita Banerjie
- IWB Post
- September 3, 2018
According to the statistics, India’s transgender community strengths to approximately more than five lakh people. And the way they are treated by the society, right from being excluded by the family, to being harassed and abused, remains a big concern.
But as big and alarming a concern is the inadequate support that they have to deal with, in terms of their basic right to employment, health and education.
In our twitter chat today, we discussed these issues, and the related laws and amendments, with Queer Feminist and Gender & Sexuality Right Researcher-Activist Ajita Banerjie. Working in the capacity of a researcher at the International Commission of Jurists, currently Ajita is engaged in working on access to justice for the LGBTQ+ community that includes issues of access to public spaces, education, employment, and justice mechanisms.
Here are the excerpts of our chat with Ajita:
On ‘Queer persons being denied basic citizenship rights’:
Ajita Banerjie on Twitter
@indianwomenblog Most trans* and gender non-conforming (GNC) persons are pushed out of the education system, face immense bullying, harassment, discrimination and sexual abuse. Consequently, they are denied the opportunity to access formal employment options.
On ‘The responsibilities of society to ensure equal access’:
Ajita Banerjie on Twitter
@indianwomenblog We need to accept and not merely tolerate/accommodate people across various socio-economic locations including but not limited to gender, caste, class, sexual orientation and ability.
She added, “Acceptance and not just tolerance is the way to a most successful working society.”
On ‘The impact of historic HC judgement that decriminalizes beggary on anti-trafficking bill’:
Ajita Banerjie on Twitter
@krifirtifirkafi @indianwomenblog The Delhi HC judgment decriminalizing begging debunks the stigma around people who beg, and humanizes them. This could impact the notion of all beggars being a part of a mafia that engages in human trafficking.
Ajita Banerjie on Twitter
@krifirtifirkafi @indianwomenblog I hope that Section 377 will be read down and homosexuality will be decriminalized. Adoption, marriage rights, property rights, housing, employment etc. will be challenges to follow.
On ‘The non-feminist nature of the Indian legal system’:
Ajita Banerjie on Twitter
@indianwomenblog Law must always reflect the ever transforming nature of societies while recognizing the historical oppression on certain communities and address that through affirmative action.
Answering our next question about what stands in the way of ‘inclusive’ laws – is it a political barrier or just a social acceptance issue, Ajita said, “Both – many issues such as marital rape/triple talaq/polygamy/Sec 377 – reflect not only society’s regressive notions but also political intention and ideology.”
On ‘The need to have more women/ LGBTQ+ people at the decision-making level’:
Ajita Banerjie on Twitter
@indianwomenblog It is amply clear through laws like Section 377, ITPA, public nuisance laws, adultery and the non-recognition of martial rape – that the Indian legal system is not feminist. Inclusive laws, in the broadest sense, will reflect the true nature of our constitution.
On ‘Laws in place already, which in reality discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community’:
Read Ajita's article on the same here.
On ‘Representation and understanding of Intersectional Feminism in India’:
Ajita Banerjie on Twitter
@indianwomenblog Feminism for me just be understood as intersectional or it fails the movement and it’s struggle for equality. Intersectional feminism is understood through Dalit feminism and Queer feminism and is well reflected in movements like @PinjraTod
We certainly couldn’t agree more!
On ‘If the #MeToo movement in India is equipped to involve the LGBTQ+ community’:
Ajita Banerjie on Twitter
@indianwomenblog The #MeToo movement is a very crucial moment for women around the world. It absolutely must be inclusive of LGBTQI identities and fight against structural patriarchy and institutional injustice.
And lastly, on ‘How she addresses trolls and online abuse’:
Ajita Banerjie on Twitter
@indianwomenblog But with people who are extremely vitriolic, I don’t see it as my prerogative to reshape their minds. In those cases, refuse to engage with them.
Indeed, one chooses the battles they want to fight and vitriolic people are not one of them.
