Catch Up On Our Twitter-Dialogue On #QueerFeminism With Activist Ajita Banerjie

According to the statistics, India’s transgender community strengths to approximately more than five lakh people. And the way they are treated by the society, right from being excluded by the family, to being harassed and abused, remains a big concern.

But as big and alarming a concern is the inadequate support that they have to deal with, in terms of their basic right to employment, health and education.

In our twitter chat today, we discussed these issues, and the related laws and amendments, with Queer Feminist and Gender & Sexuality Right Researcher-Activist Ajita Banerjie. Working in the capacity of a researcher at the International Commission of Jurists, currently Ajita is engaged in working on access to justice for the LGBTQ+ community that includes issues of access to public spaces, education, employment, and justice mechanisms.

Here are the excerpts of our chat with Ajita:

On ‘Queer persons being denied basic citizenship rights’:

Ajita Banerjie on Twitter @indianwomenblog Most trans* and gender non-conforming (GNC) persons are pushed out of the education system, face immense bullying, harassment, discrimination and sexual abuse. Consequently, they are denied the opportunity to access formal employment options.

On ‘The responsibilities of society to ensure equal access’:

Ajita Banerjie on Twitter @indianwomenblog We need to accept and not merely tolerate/accommodate people across various socio-economic locations including but not limited to gender, caste, class, sexual orientation and ability.

She added, “Acceptance and not just tolerance is the way to a most successful working society.”

On ‘The impact of historic HC judgement that decriminalizes beggary on anti-trafficking bill’:

Ajita Banerjie on Twitter @krifirtifirkafi @indianwomenblog The Delhi HC judgment decriminalizing begging debunks the stigma around people who beg, and humanizes them. This could impact the notion of all beggars being a part of a mafia that engages in human trafficking.

Ajita Banerjie on Twitter @krifirtifirkafi @indianwomenblog I hope that Section 377 will be read down and homosexuality will be decriminalized. Adoption, marriage rights, property rights, housing, employment etc. will be challenges to follow.

On ‘The non-feminist nature of the Indian legal system’:

Ajita Banerjie on Twitter @indianwomenblog Law must always reflect the ever transforming nature of societies while recognizing the historical oppression on certain communities and address that through affirmative action.