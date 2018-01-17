Casual To Chic: Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Monotone Pantsuits That Will Be Your New Favourites

Sonam Kapoor’s love for middle-east designers is not hidden and the actor recently fell in love with the new Dubai-based brand – Bouguessa.

Three days ago, we spotted the actress at the airport in an olive green Bouguessa pantsuit and this is probably one of those looks which only she can pull off. She looked sharp and edgy!

The diva has now stunned everybody with her ultra-glamorous look in a powerful pink pantsuit in Geneva, where she is to attend the IWC Schaffhausen event. The Bouguessa suit has introduced us to a new colour – Dark Nude – and we’re officially announcing it as our favourite Spring colour.

The head-to-toe pink look is monochrome styling at best. The double-breasted coat with culottes, layered with an overcoat, and accessorised with pink statement earrings and wine red boots is just GOALS!