Casual To Chic: Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Monotone Pantsuits That Will Be Your New Favourites
- IWB Post
- January 17, 2018
Sonam Kapoor’s love for middle-east designers is not hidden and the actor recently fell in love with the new Dubai-based brand – Bouguessa.
Three days ago, we spotted the actress at the airport in an olive green Bouguessa pantsuit and this is probably one of those looks which only she can pull off. She looked sharp and edgy!
Travel in Style🔥🔥🔥: The stylish Bollywood actress @SonamKapoor spotted at Mumbai International Airport yesterday wearing the Olive Suit and Cape from our FW17/18 collection. @Rheakapoor #Sonamkapoor #rheakapoor #bollywood #actress #love #contemporary #minimal fashion #art #design #bombay #india #nyc #paris #london #milan #dubai #mydubai #abudhabi #uae #ksa #oman #bahrain #kuwait #qatar
641 Likes, 19 Comments – BOUGUESSA (@bouguessaofficial) on Instagram: “Travel in Style🔥🔥🔥: The stylish Bollywood actress @SonamKapoor spotted at Mumbai International…”
The diva has now stunned everybody with her ultra-glamorous look in a powerful pink pantsuit in Geneva, where she is to attend the IWC Schaffhausen event. The Bouguessa suit has introduced us to a new colour – Dark Nude – and we’re officially announcing it as our favourite Spring colour.
In love with this shade of dusty rose! Such a great complement to the Geneva skyline. 💗 #IWCsihh #IWC150 In @bouguessaofficial for @iwcwatches_india x @iwcwatchesarabia Shoes by @stuartweitzman Styled by @rheakapoor Styling Assistants: @spacemuffin27x @manishamelwani Hair and Makeup: @namratasoni 📸: @thehouseofpixels
61.3k Likes, 273 Comments – @sonamkapoor on Instagram: “In love with this shade of dusty rose! Such a great complement to the Geneva skyline. 💗 #IWCsihh…”
The head-to-toe pink look is monochrome styling at best. The double-breasted coat with culottes, layered with an overcoat, and accessorised with pink statement earrings and wine red boots is just GOALS!
I was so lucky to spend the weekend with IWC and their incredible team. It’s always a pleasure learning how much effort goes behind each timepiece! 🙌🏼 #IWCsihh #IWC150 In @bouguessaofficial for @iwcwatches_india x @iwcwatchesarabia Shoes by @stuartweitzman Styled by @rheakapoor Styling Assistants: @spacemuffin27x @manishamelwani Hair and Makeup: @namratasoni 📸: @thehouseofpixels
49.7k Likes, 216 Comments – @sonamkapoor on Instagram: “I was so lucky to spend the weekend with IWC and their incredible team. It’s always a pleasure…”
- 0
- 0