Casting Director Vicky Sidana Accused Of Attempting To Rape Actor Kritika Sharma

Bollywood casting director Vicky Sidana has been accused by actor Kritika Sharma of attempting to rape her almost six years ago. She shared the incident on TV and narrated how it all started when she went for an audition to Delhi’s Mandi’s House area for an upcoming Bollywood film in 2013.

In a conversation with Zoom TV, she narrated that it was at the audition that she first met Vicky. She was asked to say a lot of abusive words in a scene, which she found difficult to enact. After some time, she was shortlisted for the film and called to Mumbai. As she couldn’t find a place to stay, she asked Vicky for help who promised to find her a place to stay with his female friends.

“From the airport, I straightway went to his office. The first question he asks me: ‘Let’s talk business. Agar mein teri help karta hoon, toh mujhe kya milega?’ So I understood what he was trying to ask me and I was like if I become a known person then people will automatically know that you were the person who cast me. He was like ‘tu uski chinta mat kar, Mera naam bahot hai already, toh usko tu bhul jaa; tu mujhe yeh bata ke tu mere liye kya kar sakti hai.’ He didn’t get a reply from me,” she shared.

Following this, he told her that his friends who were supposed to help her had backed off and so she would be staying at his place instead. He assured her that his wife would be there but made personal comments about her breasts on the way to his house, where when she refused to drink vodka he commented that as an actor she would have to drink and smoke. During all this, Kritika shared, his wife stood there, saying nothing.

The very next day, he took her to a building on the pretext of meeting director Luv Ranjan’s assistant. He then took her upstairs, saying that’s where the meeting would happen but as soon as they reached the room, he shut the door and tried to force himself on her in spite of her pleading him to let her go. She also told him she wasn’t willing to sleep with people to get work in the industry. Eventually, he stopped and asked her to go.

Kritika requested people to stop protecting men like Sidana, who did ‘something bad’ and stop saying that “he’s a nice guy because he’s not.”

H/T: Hindustan Times