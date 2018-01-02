Casting Director Rajan Agarwal Arrested For Tricking Female Actor Into Doing Soft Porn

There have been various discussions and sting operations on casting couch in the Hindi Film Industry. While few A-list actors have spoken about it openly, without mentioning the names, many have still chosen to stay quiet about it.

According to The Quint, in 2015, a 26-year-old actor was promised a role in a web-series and she was asked to shoot a few intimate scenes, which she was told would be used in the series. She stated that she shot the scenes at the Madh Island bungalow as it looked promising for her career and she was promised Rs 3,000 for it.

The director, however, stopped taking her calls after the shoot and began to avoid her. It was in the year 2016 that she found out that the scenes had been uploaded on YouTube. A few months later she found out that the same video was also uploaded on a porn site.

The actor then lodged an FIR at the Oshiwara police station against the 46-year-old casting director Rajan Agarwal alleging that she was tricked into shooting for soft porn.

Although the FIR was filed several months ago, Agarwal was arrested this Sunday. The film’s director, Upendra Rai, is currently absconding. Both Agarwal and Rai have been booked for molestation and publishing obscene materials and criminal intimidation.

