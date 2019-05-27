Cartoonists Kanika Mishra And Rachita Taneja On The Dearth Of Women Artists In The Political Space

“Being a woman cartoonist is not easy just like it is not easy in any other profession,” says cartoonist Kanika Mishra, the brain behind India’s first political woman cartoon character, ‘Karnika Kahen.’

It is an obvious fact that women’s political opinions in our country are never taken as seriously as those of men. In fact, just take a moment and think of how many women cartoonists have you seen representing a mainstream media or publishing house till date?

“Women are hardly allowed to have political opinions in our country and it’s like you have to climb Mount Everest to make even one statement about politics whereas the men are totally allowed to say anything and given credibility even when they hardly know anything about the subject. So, I think it is much harder for women to break into this space. Men guard this with their life because they don’t want to let more competition in and also because of patriarchy,” says comic artist Rachita Taneja, the creator of Sanitary Panels.

Political art, just like politics in our country, is treacherous territory and just like everywhere else patriarchy finds as easy entrance and precedence here too. Sharing her experience of being a woman cartoonist in an industry that has remained predominantly male, Kanika says, “People don’t take you seriously. A senior male cartoonist once insulted me on my Facebook wall publicly when I made cartoons on the government and said that I am not good enough for political cartoons and should be limited to drawings for children’s comic book. I had an argument with him and after that he got me kicked out from a group of cartoonists of a cartoon magazine and its web portal.”

But it doesn’t end just there. A few months ago, she received an interview request from a feminist web portal where she was asked about the difficulties she was facing as a woman cartoonist. “I sent them all the replies but when the article got published, all male cartoonists interviewed were mentioned in the article, while they completely blocked out my name. The biggest irony was that the article was all about the lack of women cartoonists in India. And when I confronted the author, she replied, “Oh, sorry, I will publish your article separately,””she shares.

Further stressing on the disparity and how women cartoonists are not even counted as serious artists, she shares another incident. “Recently, Ravish Kumar did a program on cartoonists who are aggressively making cartoons on the government, he never mentioned my name. I make cartoons independently without any media support and for the last five years I am raising each and every issue, and my cartoons are shared by thousands. I have won an international award for Courage in Cartooning and still they pretend like I don’t exist. I think I deserve some appreciation.”

Such systematic exclusion of women artists from the mainstream is probably the reason why only a handful of women artists have managed to make their presence felt till date. However, if you go to the depths of it, you are sure to find many more issues. To begin with, there is a serious dearth of support and encouragement from the people who are in the business. Needless to say, partiality is rampant and so is sexism.

Kanika recollects her ordeal, “I have tried to get a job in many newspapers, web portals and news channels but constantly get rejected from everywhere. I don’t know why.”

To understand the intensity of the problem we need to recognise the fact that we are talking about an internationally recognised artist here, who has won awards for her art. How is it that she is not good enough to represent any of the national media houses?

Another problem is that they are not taken seriously and while a publishing house thinks twice before lifting a man’s intellectual property, that’s rarely the case with a woman. “I have seen so many times people publishing my cartoons in their newspaper and portal without my permission and when I raise this to them, they don’t even care to respond,” shares Kanika.

With mostly male cartoonists in the political scene, there are certainly a lot of women’s issues that don’t see the light of the day. Through their work, both Kanika and Rachita are constantly trying to bring these issues to the forefront.

Kanika explains, “I think a woman cartoonist can understand women’s issues better than male cartoonists. As I remember, a couple of years ago, a piece of news was doing the rounds that a man forced his wife to drink Phenyl after she refused to observe Karvaa Chauth fast for him. I made cartoons on that unlike any men in the industry. I made a cartoon when Kejriwal supported Khap Panchayat, when the Haryana CM commented on girls’ clothes or when a husband killed his wife because she kissed a political leader. Being a woman, issues related to women are always very close to my heart. Also, I have a different point of view even on social and political events, as a woman. I see what the men can’t.”

Rachita adds to the thought by saying, “Of course, old uncles are not going to talk about sanitary pads and menstrual cups. Being a woman artist and having a constant fear of my safety, my perspective on sexual harassment is much more valid than a person who doesn’t have to think about it. I think it’s always categorised as a job that a man would do.”

Amidst all of this, freedom of expression of these women artists is, of course, reduced to shreds every now and then. Sharing how her freedom to express is constantly hampered despite being an artist, Kanika shares, “Whenever I make any cartoon against the present government, I face a lot of pressure from the followers and trolls of the IT cell of BJP.”

However, she has more horrific details to further elaborate upon the problem, “In 2013, I made a lot of cartoons against Asaram and faced lots of rape and murder threats for three months by their IT cell, which ended only after he got arrested. And then the elections started in 2014 and I started making cartoons on the Congress and the BJP. There was a difference though, when my cartoons were on the Congress, there was no resistance from their side but when it was on the BJP, their followers were so intolerant and started abusing me. It was like all the IT cell and followers of Asaram shifted to the BJP’s IT cell as their language, abuses, and level of intolerance were the same. It continued for the last five years and I am sure it is going to be more difficult for the coming five years but I take it as part of my job.”

Right from social media platforms to every single person with a social media handle who finds it rather convenient to spew hatred behind the safe screen of their computers, these artists have to face all kinds of censorship every now and then.

Rachita explains, “Most of my work is online and I have received so much of hatred there. And you know these accounts are mostly anonymous and private and you can’t really see them but they will come and threaten you. So, I basically just ignore them because they are looking for a reaction from me and I shouldn’t entertain them because that will give them satisfaction but this constant threat, this emotional bullshit that I have to receive every day is not pleasant at all. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram also censor very often.”

She quickly adds, “However, none of that is going to stop me.”

We state the obvious here as we say that for a political cartoonist the current political situation of the country is everything. However, the two artists show extreme despair at the results of the recently concluded elections.

Rachita says, “As a human being and as a human rights activist, I will say that it’s very disappointing to see that this government has been elected again, especially after everything that they have done in the last five years against minorities. As a cartoonist, I was very active in the last two months since elections started and I have been very active in criticizing Modi and I have received all sorts of threats. My very first comic ironically was about people being jailed for voicing their opinions and I am seeing that comic is still relevant five years later.”

Sharing her opinion on the same, Kanika says, “As a political cartoonist, I have to make cartoons on every government, whoever comes into power. My work is to criticise the government and their policies and bring issues to light which are not good for citizens. But there is a huge difference between the BJP and the Congress as the BJP doesn’t like criticism, they have a troll army who abuses, uses filthy language for the same. Whenever I make cartoons on them they start haunting me and ask me to stop making cartoons. On May 23, when the BJP won, they were insisting I delete my FB account and my Karnika Kahen page.”

She adds, “I think this is part of their ideology. When Gauri Lankesh was murdered, that time followers of the BJP were abusing Gauri Lankesh and later we came to know that Mr. Modi himself follows one of these people. So this is very distressing when you see that Modi himself disrespects women by calling them names.”

Rachita feels that for women cartoonists to be heard, the first and foremost thing that they need to do is unite against the tyranny of patriarchy and start supporting each other. “Encourage more women to make their work public and to share it. So what I do at Sanitary Panels is that there are a few comic artists like Krutikka who I am in contact with and I make it a point to use my social media influence to share her work and to give her more visibility as well.”

But more importantly, she feels that there is an urgent need to “make women feel safer on the internet. It’s like any other public space because anytime someone comments on one of my anti-government comics and some woman has my back, they go after her and start shaming her. We need to have some sort of filtration procedures to make sure that women feel safe online.”

She adds, “I also think someone needs to just go ahead and hire a woman comic artist for a newspaper or an online journal so that it starts.”

Kanika feels that what they need right now is for women to stand against patriarchy. “I think women should not be discouraged by this unwelcoming behaviour from those who rule the industry and speak their voice louder every time they face rejection. Women should not feel ashamed if they face abuses for raising their voice and should not get discouraged if there is no support from the people who are in the business or from friends and family. Keep working! Social media is your best bet. Put your work on the web and you will be surprised how you can overcome all difficulties and social ladders.”