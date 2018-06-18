Cartoonist Gemma Illustrates On Mental Health, And Like You And I, She Too Is A #WorkInProgress

When was the last time you heard yourself say, “My god, there is so much talent and hard work everywhere”? I hear myself say this very often, and I don’t feel the need to sound moderate about it. All hail the internet for the access, or in this case, to Instagram!

Through #Instagram, I have come across some very interesting people, and if I keep aside the fair share of mindless scrolling, people’s work and words have for real added to my general knowledge (for the lack of a better and more appropriate word, oops). So who was my today’s Insta-discovery? Wait, I don’t have that bad an Insta-fixation, but landing at Gemma Correll‘s Instagram was no less than a discovery.

A cartoonist, writer, illustrator, and an all-around small person is how she introduces herself. And there is bucketfull of hilarious sarcasm in the about section of her website. “Wtf. Worst cartoons ever!” “I don’t understand this new illustration trend that’s… just bad pen drawings.” “How is this funny? Like at all?” – this is what she has chosen to share under ‘what people are saying about my work’. Can’t stop laughing at people’s observation and interpretative skills!

But intriguing it sure is, and as intriguing are her illustrations and also her Instagram bio that reads “infamous anti-socialite – a pug lady, who is a potato fan.”

Originally from Norwich, Gemma has recently moved to California with her two pugs and boyfriend to enjoy warmer climes. And her current hashtags that I am here to help you explore are – #pugs #periods and #mentalhealth. So, here you go….

#PUGS

Happy Birthday to me. Bout to hit the club. Jk, I'm going to spend the day on the couch watching Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. 🎈

#PERIOD

Oh YOU(terus) ☹️ #whydoyouhatemeso #periods ©️Gemma Correll 2015

❤️ I deserve these ❤️ #comics #periodssuck

#MENTALHEALTH

💭 💭 💭 #comics ©️Gemma Correll 2016

What helps you with your anxiety? Mine's really bad at the moment and I could do with some tips! ❤️ #anxietysucks #comics

From my illustration series for @mentalhealthamerica – depression has been compared to the flu in that you can exhibit signs of "sickness behavior" – symptoms like lethargy, anxiety and malaise – symptoms of the flu and depression can be very similar (I'm sick right now and can definitely see that)

A few people asked to see the whole series so here it is (well, 10 of them). All drawn for @mentalhealthamerica #mentalhealthawareness

“Real Talk – my anxiety has been extremely bad recently after a few years of relative calm. It’s easy to get frustrated, but I have to remind myself that I’m a work in progress. I may never be “cured” but I can only do my best to cope with anxiety and depression.”

Real talk – my anxiety has been extremely bad recently after a few years of relative calm. It's easy to get frustrated, but I have to remind myself that I'm a work in progress. I may never be "cured" but I can only do my best to cope with anxiety and depression. ❤️ image for @mentalhealthamerica #mentalhealthawarenessmonth

I've been seeing this floating around without credit a lot recently so. Here's one with my name on it! & @bodypositivebbc who I made it for…

The past 2 weeks have been very tough. Thank you for all the kind comments and support. Truly appreciated! ❤️ image ©️Gemma Correll 2013

Can’t keep calm? Head to Gemma’s Instagram for more!