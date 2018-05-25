Cartoonist Displays Her Fangirl Moments For AR Rahman With This Adorable Series
May 25, 2018
‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ from album Vande Mataram or ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire?
‘Humma Humma’ or ‘Mukkala Muqabla?’
‘Dil Se Re’ from Dil Se or ‘Luka Chuppi’ from Rang De Basanti?
Man, can you even pick a Rahman favorite? I can’t. *sips Jasmine tea*
My Illustrator-friend Mounica Tata is a huge fan of musician AR Rahman. Unlike many fangirls who scream and get obsessed with their celebrity-crush, she prefers doodling to express her fan-love. “But I am quite dramatic, like any other fan,” confesses Mounica.
I spoke to this creative human, who you know from our previous detailed conversation, about her art series #RahmanFever. Scroll down to know all about the colourful range that features delightful illustrations of female actors from these famous songs.
What made you sketch the series #RahmanFever?
It was a spontaneous thing, I swear. The other day I remember listening to the soundtrack of film ‘Bombay’ and realizing that the song “Rukumani” would make for a funny/cheeky illustration. I thought to myself why not turn it into a series instead!
#RahmanFever ♥️ I’ve grown up listening to #arrahman music and it’s safe to say that he is and will be my all time favourite for life. His music is magic! What are some of your favourite Rahman songs? Feel free to comment, I might just pick some to illustrate 🤔 #music #arrahmanmusic #favouritesongs #90s #myjam #yoursong @arrahman
What’s your favorite Rahman song? I’m sure you’ve got a huge playlist of his songs on your phone.
This is probably the toughest question anyone has ever asked me (laughs). I’ve way too many favourites. It’s criminal to pick just one. From Roja, Bombay, Sapne, Pukaar, to Dil Se, Saathiya, and Highway, I love them all.
#rahmanfever AND IT’S A WRAP! I’m finishing it off with #dilse because this album is so close to mine and my family’s heart. . . . Here’s a little back story as to why this album will always be so so special for me and my family. . . . We bought our first car in the beginning of the year 1999 and Dil Se has just released (a few a months earlier). We had a little cassette player in our beloved Indica and my dad wouldn’t drive us anywhere without Dil Se songs playing in the background. (We had to later replace Dil se with Pukaar because our Dil se cassette finally gave up on us). . . . And of course, my sister and I sung (and danced to) #JiyaJale some gazillion times at almost all school (& non-school) functions. . . . Of course this series in no way manages to capture the magic and essence of the Maestro #rahman. But it was a humble attempt. I hope you guys had as much fun with this series as I did. I’ve been blaring @arrahman music non stop for the last couple of weeks. And will continue to do so just as he continues to create magic with every song & album. . . . You all requested for a lot of his songs. I tried to accommodate as many as I could. Maybe we’ll pick this up again at a later date? Till then, take it easy Urvasi ♥️ #songs #music #illustration #series
Has Rahman or his fans noticed it?
I wish he notices it (winks) soon. But yes, a lot of people who follow my work share the passion for Rahman’s magic (obviously). The response has been phenomenal with people sharing their favourites, requesting for more illustrations, re-discovering Rahman and falling back in love with him and his music. It was a like a nostalgia rollercoaster ride!
What medium and colors did you use to draw the series?
I did the rough initial sketches on paper and then coloured it on procreate (iPad).
#rahmanfever I think I was most excited for this one. Man. This. Song. What Remo & Rahman did with this piece is magic only. Process video in stories (if anyone’s interested). . . . Tell me your favourite Rahman Dance number! 💃🏽 . . . #hummahumma #arrahman #music #myjam #dance #rahmanmaniratnamcombo #dance #friyay #weekendvibes @arrahman #bombay @iamsonalibendre
Are you planning a similar series on another artist/music composer/singer/actor?
Umm, not really. Like I mentioned, this was a very spur-of-the-moment thing, so I’m not sure if I’ll do more of such work anytime soon.
#rahmanfever If we are talking about #rahmanmagic & #nostalgia then #rangeela HAD to be thrown in the mix. Which is your favourite track from this film? Also, how many of you remember songs from Nayak, Yuva, Taal, Sapne? #bollywood #movies #music #arrahmanmusic @arrahman
Mounica, you’re cute and talented. Okay.
