Cartoonist Displays Her Fangirl Moments For AR Rahman With This Adorable Series

‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ from album Vande Mataram or ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire?

‘Humma Humma’ or ‘Mukkala Muqabla?’

‘Dil Se Re’ from Dil Se or ‘Luka Chuppi’ from Rang De Basanti?

Man, can you even pick a Rahman favorite? I can’t. *sips Jasmine tea*

My Illustrator-friend Mounica Tata is a huge fan of musician AR Rahman. Unlike many fangirls who scream and get obsessed with their celebrity-crush, she prefers doodling to express her fan-love. “But I am quite dramatic, like any other fan,” confesses Mounica.

I spoke to this creative human, who you know from our previous detailed conversation, about her art series #RahmanFever. Scroll down to know all about the colourful range that features delightful illustrations of female actors from these famous songs.

What made you sketch the series #RahmanFever?

It was a spontaneous thing, I swear. The other day I remember listening to the soundtrack of film ‘Bombay’ and realizing that the song “Rukumani” would make for a funny/cheeky illustration. I thought to myself why not turn it into a series instead!

#RahmanFever ♥️ I've grown up listening to #arrahman music and it's safe to say that he is and will be my all time favourite for life. His music is magic!

What’s your favorite Rahman song? I’m sure you’ve got a huge playlist of his songs on your phone.

This is probably the toughest question anyone has ever asked me (laughs). I’ve way too many favourites. It’s criminal to pick just one. From Roja, Bombay, Sapne, Pukaar, to Dil Se, Saathiya, and Highway, I love them all.

Has Rahman or his fans noticed it?

I wish he notices it (winks) soon. But yes, a lot of people who follow my work share the passion for Rahman’s magic (obviously). The response has been phenomenal with people sharing their favourites, requesting for more illustrations, re-discovering Rahman and falling back in love with him and his music. It was a like a nostalgia rollercoaster ride!

What medium and colors did you use to draw the series?

I did the rough initial sketches on paper and then coloured it on procreate (iPad).

Are you planning a similar series on another artist/music composer/singer/actor?

Umm, not really. Like I mentioned, this was a very spur-of-the-moment thing, so I’m not sure if I’ll do more of such work anytime soon.

Mounica, you’re cute and talented. Okay.