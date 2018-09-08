Carnatic Musician TM Krishna Celebrated The End Of Section 377 With Transgender Community Of Jogappas
- IWB Post
- September 8, 2018
Carnatic music vocalist, author, and speaker TM Krishna celebrated the Supreme Court of India’s decision of quashing Section 377 by performing with the transgender community of Jogappas.
He uploaded a video of his performance with the transgender community from 2016 on Twitter and wrote, “And let us celebrate with some music!”
The Jogappa community is a small transgender subculture in north Karnataka, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, known for their folk melodies performed with Krishna in a concert in Bengaluru.
The performance video uploaded by Krishna included a mix of Marathi and Kannada songs and folk and Carnatic instrumentalists, with the LGBTQ pride flag in the background.
Watch the performance below:
TM Krishna & The Jogappas: Part One
A unique concert featuring Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna in collaboration wth The Jogappas, a trans-gender community of musicians. The energy, excitement and emotion of their collective performance is breathtaking. As Krishna puts it, this musical experiment is not a jugalbandi or fusion. This is Part One of a two-part video.
TM Krishna & The Jogappas: Part Two
A unique concert featuring Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna in collaboration wth The Jogappas, a trans-gender community of musicians. The energy, excitement and emotion of their collective performance is breathtaking. As Krishna puts it, this musical experiment is not a jugalbandi or fusion. This is Part Two of a two-part video.
