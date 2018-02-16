Caring For The Abandoned And Forgotten Is How Sudhir Bhai Goyal Finds Peace In His Life

Ujjain, the temple town, which thousands visit with their aged parents to seek the blessings of the Almighty. But many come here with a different reason – to get rid of their ‘burden’, be it aged parents or a newborn child, the steps of the temple are where they are found. While their blood relations may have abandoned them, Sudhir Goyal accepts them with open arms.

Growing up Sudhir saw his mentally ill grandparents being ridiculed by their own children – an experience that deeply affected his thoughts and laid the idea of the foundation of Sewadham Ashram in his heart, long before it was actually founded by him in 1986. However, he contributes the same to a fateful meeting with Acharya Vinoba Bhave.

“I can say with certainty that my life changed in 1976 when I had the good fortune of meeting Acharya Vinoba Bhave. Until then, like many others, my ambition was to become a doctor. Meeting Acharya was an eye-opener for me. That was the moment I decided to work for the betterment of society and help those who need it the most,” he said.

“As I started my journey I found so many helpless people; men, women, children. It changed me in ways that I cannot even describe in words,” he added.

At Sevadham Ashram, although there are 500 residents, even after so many years, Sudhir remembers the first inmate he brought to the Ashram.

“95-year-old Gulabi Ma was the first woman who we cared for. Those days we had acute water scarcity, no electricity and the lurking danger of wild animals. We have come a long way since then,” he said.

What troubles him is the fact that people can so easily abandon their parents.

“They are just abandoned there, with no money, no food, and no means of finding their way back. I have personally brought so many elders left behind to the ashram,” he recounted. The ashram also receives inmates through the jails, the police, NGO’s, political bodies, and the courts. Sudhir lives with his family in the ashram premises itself with the other members.

“We do not discriminate at all at the ashram. We have people infected with HIV/AIDS, TB, mental illnesses, physical deformities, and disabilities as well. For us, they are all the same.” Here these people receive all the love and care they need, from medical assistance to timely meals.

“Sometimes we have the elders passing away at the ashram. Even then, none of the family members come by to claim the body and conduct the last rites. In such cases we conduct the last rites as well in accordance with their religious beliefs,” he said.

Even though Sudhir had been handling all the work with the help of his family and friends, with the continuous rise in the number of inmates he would appreciate some help from people on the outside who want to be of any assistance.

“It is not just monetary support we need; we would be happy to have people come and volunteer their time as well. Looking after 500 people is no mean feat, we welcome all the help we can get. It has been a fulfilling experience to serve these people and I urge others to come forward and experience this,” he said.

If Sudhir Goyal’s noble initiative inspires you to help out those who were left behind by their family, you can make a donation here or volunteer your time by contacting Sudhir Goyal on +91-9425092505.

H/T: The Better India