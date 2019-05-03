Capturing The Women Of India, Photographer Anindito Mukherjee Is Presenting The Real Story Behind The Lens
- IWB Post
- May 3, 2019
Women have forever been projected as an object to be seen for their beauty, grace, and softness. The ones who are blessed with these three criteria are often captured by the camera lens of a photographer, shunning the rest as a story no one would like to hear. But there are some who are enamored by the real story behind the lens and strive to introduce the masses to the true image of a woman. Documentary photographer Anindito Mukherjee is one such example.
If you were to scroll through his impressive photographs on Instagram, you will be introduced to beautiful pictures of elderly women in India who are rarely the center of attention in mainstream photography.
Here are some of the gems from his page:
110 year old Sonia Bai, has tattoos on her left arm as a sign of being married, a trait amongst aboriginals she said.!!!! #Reportage #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #shotoniPhone
An elderly woman poses for a photograph inside her house in a village in #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #shotoniPhone #WHPNaturalLight #NGTIndia #knowfurther #yourshotphotographer #cnntravel #traveldeeper #TLPicks #lonelyplanetindia #LiveTravelChanel #_Indiasb #incredibleindia
Lost in thought!!!! #Rajasthan #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #BlackandWhite #Monochrome
Lehri Bai, 75, is the House guard when people step out of the house. #Rajasthan #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #BlackandWhite #Monochrome #shotoniPhone #friendsinperson @apple @photocommune @click_corner
Caption this! #Rajasthan #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #Monochrome #shotoniPhone @apple @photocommune @streetphotographyindia @zonestreet @friendsinperson #NGTIndia #knowfurther #yourshotphotographer #cnntravel #traveldeeper #TLPicks #lonelyplanetindia #LiveTravelChanel #_Indiasb #incredibleindia
Iron:Lady Old Delhi #Delhi #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #everydayeverywhere @click_corner @india_gram @zonestreet
Million dollar smile #Vrindavan #India #Photojournalism #Dailylife #ShotonFilm #Leica
Amma, homemaker looks on with her gloomy eyes. #Delhi #India #Photojournalism #Dailylife #Portrait #shotoniPhone #TheWeekonInstagram @apple @instagram @india_gram @photocommune @gettyreportage @msnbc @myspc @instagram_ahmedabad
Signs of struggle! An elderly woman walks barefoot along a railway track in #Rajasthan #India #Photojournalism #Dailylife #TheWeekonInstagram #shotoniPhone #BlackandWhite @apple @instagram @bnw_greatshots @bnwmood @india_gram @gettyreportage @ @atlantecollective @aljazeerastories
