Friday, May 03 2019, 04:46:46
Apeksha Bagchi

Capturing The Women Of India, Photographer Anindito Mukherjee Is Presenting The Real Story Behind The Lens

  •  May 3, 2019

Women have forever been projected as an object to be seen for their beauty, grace, and softness. The ones who are blessed with these three criteria are often captured by the camera lens of a photographer, shunning the rest as a story no one would like to hear. But there are some who are enamored by the real story behind the lens and strive to introduce the masses to the true image of a woman. Documentary photographer Anindito Mukherjee is one such example.

If you were to scroll through his impressive photographs on Instagram, you will be introduced to beautiful pictures of elderly women in India who are rarely the center of attention in mainstream photography.

Here are some of the gems from his page:

110 year old Sonia Bai, has tattoos on her left arm as a sign of being married, a trait amongst aboriginals she said.!!!! #Reportage #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #shotoniPhone

500 Likes, 9 Comments – Anindito Mukherjee (@aninditomukherjee) on Instagram: “110 year old Sonia Bai, has tattoos on her left arm as a sign of being married, a trait amongst…”

An elderly woman poses for a photograph inside her house in a village in #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #shotoniPhone #WHPNaturalLight #NGTIndia #knowfurther #yourshotphotographer #cnntravel #traveldeeper #TLPicks #lonelyplanetindia #LiveTravelChanel #_Indiasb #incredibleindia

250 Likes, 3 Comments – Anindito Mukherjee (@aninditomukherjee) on Instagram: “An elderly woman poses for a photograph inside her house in a village in #India #Asia…”

Lost in thought!!!! #Rajasthan #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #BlackandWhite #Monochrome

326 Likes, 3 Comments – Anindito Mukherjee (@aninditomukherjee) on Instagram: “Lost in thought!!!! #Rajasthan #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #BlackandWhite #Monochrome”

Lehri Bai, 75, is the House guard when people step out of the house. #Rajasthan #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #BlackandWhite #Monochrome #shotoniPhone #friendsinperson @apple @photocommune @click_corner

259 Likes, 1 Comments – Anindito Mukherjee (@aninditomukherjee) on Instagram: “Lehri Bai, 75, is the House guard when people step out of the house. #Rajasthan #India #Asia…”

Caption this! #Rajasthan #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #Monochrome #shotoniPhone @apple @photocommune @streetphotographyindia @zonestreet @friendsinperson #NGTIndia #knowfurther #yourshotphotographer #cnntravel #traveldeeper #TLPicks #lonelyplanetindia #LiveTravelChanel #_Indiasb #incredibleindia

477 Likes, 18 Comments – Anindito Mukherjee (@aninditomukherjee) on Instagram: “Caption this! #Rajasthan #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #Monochrome #shotoniPhone @apple…”

Iron:Lady Old Delhi #Delhi #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #everydayeverywhere @click_corner @india_gram @zonestreet

280 Likes, 2 Comments – Anindito Mukherjee (@aninditomukherjee) on Instagram: “Iron:Lady Old Delhi #Delhi #India #Asia #Photojournalism #Dailylife #everydayeverywhere…”

Million dollar smile #Vrindavan #India #Photojournalism #Dailylife #ShotonFilm #Leica

203 Likes, 7 Comments – Anindito Mukherjee (@aninditomukherjee) on Instagram: “Million dollar smile #Vrindavan #India #Photojournalism #Dailylife #ShotonFilm #Leica”

Amma, homemaker looks on with her gloomy eyes. #Delhi #India #Photojournalism #Dailylife #Portrait #shotoniPhone #TheWeekonInstagram @apple @instagram @india_gram @photocommune @gettyreportage @msnbc @myspc @instagram_ahmedabad

717 Likes, 14 Comments – Anindito Mukherjee (@aninditomukherjee) on Instagram: “Amma, homemaker looks on with her gloomy eyes. #Delhi #India #Photojournalism #Dailylife #Portrait…”

Signs of struggle! An elderly woman walks barefoot along a railway track in #Rajasthan #India #Photojournalism #Dailylife #TheWeekonInstagram #shotoniPhone #BlackandWhite @apple @instagram @bnw_greatshots @bnwmood @india_gram @gettyreportage @ @atlantecollective @aljazeerastories

652 Likes, 7 Comments – Anindito Mukherjee (@aninditomukherjee) on Instagram: “Signs of struggle! An elderly woman walks barefoot along a railway track in #Rajasthan #India…”

 

 

