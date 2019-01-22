Captain Shikha Surabhi Becomes The First Woman Officer In Army Daredevils Team

Every year on Republic Day, the Army Daredevils team performs death-defying stunts. The team that has only men, hold 24 world records, including the Guinness World Record.

But this year we will get to see a woman army officer performing the motorcycle stunts, Captain Shikha Surabhi will become the first woman officer in the Army’s ‘Daredevils Motorcycle Display Team’. Though she had to work hard to pass the tough tests, she is glad to become a member of the team.

“Here you are not holding your bike with your hands, but with your legs. When you leave your hand, you can’t believe that you are actually doing it. But right now I am able to stand on the bike and ride it. I think I can ride for four km by just standing on the Bullet,” she said.

