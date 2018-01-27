Capsule Collection Of Indian Brand Ekaya To Be Showcased In Paris Haute Couture Week

The capsule collection of Ekaya, which shows the amazing fusion of past and present, will be presented at the Paris Haute Couture Week, which is on till February 25 at Sofitel Le Faubourg. The Indian brand is known for transforming Benarasi textiles.

Ekaya and the Fédération Française de la Création Couture Sur Mesure – Paris, have collaborated to present Indian textiles in a never seen before style. Since 2013, during the Paris Haute Couture Week, the federation organises an annual event, which displays works of the greatest weavers of the world. In Vogue, Palak, the CEO of Ekaya, talks about the capsule collection.

She says that for 2018 the federation was looking for some participant from India and Ekaya was introduced to it by Véronique Poles (of Poles Luxe Consulting Pvt Ltd). The collaboration shows a perfect blend of Indian textile and wedding couture designs. Talking about the collection, Palak says, “Ekaya has carefully curated a selection of ivory-hued, handwoven fabrics including signature brocades along with silks, cotton, georgettes, chiffons, tusser, organza, mashru silks and chikankari hand-embroidery. Metallic fabrics and geometric patterns bring a new urban glamour to the intricately woven silks and cotton.”

The 14 members of the federation have beautifully used Indian fabric to bring out some of the most unique wedding gown designs. Palak says, “it was a new and enriching experience for brand Ekaya, as the French had never worked a 45-inch fabric (typical of the Indian handloom industry) before. Also working with the weight of the cloth and the way it draped around was also a challenge. With these new experiments with the fabric and getting some finest results, use of the fabric in a reversible way was also discovered. ”

Talking about the future of Ekaya, she says that with this first global collaboration with the Fédération Française de la Création Couture Sur Measure, the brand definitely plans to expand globally. It aims to break the self-imposed limitation of usage of Indian fabric. “The vision is to showcase these fabrics as ‘pieces of art’ as well as expand its reach to an individual’s everyday life. The Banarasi textile as a concept should become a vocabulary for everyone to know, where customers from all over the world are inspired to break away from conventional and traditional ways of using them,” added Palak.