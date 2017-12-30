Can’t Commit Going To Yoga Classes In 2018? Get Hold Of These 7 Mobile Apps Now!

You don’t need superpowers or an iron will to commit to being healthier this year. Whether your goal is to do yoga every day, run a marathon, or simply take the stairs more often — you can get there!



Below are five apps (compatible with iOS and Android) that will not only guide you like any other Yoga expert but will also make sure you’re regular every day. (Courtesy: Vogue India)

Daily Yoga

Why we love it: Beginner’s plans are free of cost to start from the ground up, plus you get multiple routine options depending on the amount of time on hand or preferred target areas.

Cost: Free; in-app purchases starting at Rs 670

Asana Rebel

Why we love it: Yoga moves are combined with interval training for optimal results, and you have access to a personal trainer with a customized plan to meet your fitness goals.

Cost: Free; in-app purchases starting at Rs 620

Yoga.com

Why we love it: Access to photos and videos of 45 programs and over 300 yoga poses that are customizable to create and track a program of your choice.

Cost: Rs 300 one time purchase

Yoga International

Why we love it: Targeted yoga programs to tackle health concerns along with guided patterns from different schools of yoga.

Cost: Free; in-app purchases starting at Rs 1,000

Simple Habit

Why we love it: 10-15-minute mindful meditation programs that are customized to everyday activities, however busy you may be.

Cost: Free; in-app purchases starting at Rs 70

Apple Breath

Why we love it: Focused breathing session every four hours that monitors heart rate and controls anxiety.

Cost: Inbuilt in Apple Watch

Yoga Studio

Why we love it: Allows you to put together individual videos of moves to create your own comprehensive yoga session clips.

Cost: Free; in-app purchases starting at Rs 150